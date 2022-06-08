The best butterfly tops to buy now to satisfy your Y2K wardrobe cravings

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Nature has forever been a major source of inspiration for many designers all around the world – think exotic feathers, dusky sunset colours and where would fashion be without a classic floral?

In keeping with the theme of nature, one of the biggest summer top trends at the moment is inspired by none other than the beautiful butterfly.

Mariah Carey was one of the style's earliest adopters, in fact, Emanuel Ungaro's spring 2000 beaded wrap-around butterfly top sparked a flood of similar designs that wouldn't look out of place on the runway today.

Other famous fans of the trend include Dua Lipa, who favours a brightly coloured piece by Ukranian designer Masha Popova, as well as Olivia Rodrigo, who looked amazing in a green and blue sequinned top that she apparently scored on Depop.

Authentic Y2K pieces are hotly coveted on places like Vestiaire Collective and Depop, but if you can't get your hands on an original butterfly top, there are plenty of designs this season to suit your thirst for nostalgia.

Hello! Fashion has picked out the best butterfly tops to buy now:

This blue halter top by Blumarine is at the top of our summer wish list – we love its slightly distressed vibe.

Denim butterfly top, £380, Blumarine

Neutral is by no means boring with this ultra-wearable piece by Dion Lee. If you're feeling brave, we think it would look amazing with low-waisted combat trousers.

Gathered butterfly crop top, £335, Dion Lee

This multi-coloured embellished top by Area would make the perfect party piece – we reckon even Mariah will be desperate to get her hands on it.

Embellished butterfly-shaped top, £2,411, Area

We love the abstract, nature-reminiscent print on this one by Jaded London – it would look great paired with distressed boyfriend jeans.

Allele butterfly-print halter neck stretch-jersey top, £35, Jaded London

MISBHV's corset-style version of the butterfly top is really edgy and we love that it incorporates another major trend – the cold-shoulder style – that has been all over the catwalk this season.

Butterfly boho top, £225, MISBHV

Pair this Alberta Ferretti black lace butterfly top with a pair of crisp white wide-leg trousers for the ultimate monochrome summer moment.

Cut-out butterfly lace top, £429.68, Alberta Ferretti

Another look-in for Blumarine, we are head-over-heels in love with this silky pink micro top.

Butterfly silk blend crop top, £595, Blumarine

