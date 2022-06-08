7 stylish brands to create the ultimate minimalist wardrobe These designers are perfect for the everyday minimalist

For the minimalist queens among us, nothing is more satisfying than a capsule wardrobe. If you recoil at the thoughts of sequins, feathers and dramatic prints, and instead favour timeless shapes and investment pieces, it sounds like the minimalist life is calling and waiting for you to pick up – and now's the time!

Hello! Fashion picks out the most stylish brands to create the ultimate minimalist wardrobe:

Everlane

Founded back in 2010 by Michael Preysman, Everlane is possibly best known for its clean shapes and flattering swimwear. Plus, it has a great selection of classic underwear styles if you're after a fan of the no-frills lingerie look.

Reformation

Los Angeles-based Reformation was created by former model Yael Aflalo in 2009. In recent years it has become the ultimate cool girl label – this season we've got our eye on its selection of A-line halter mini dresses and whimsical knits.

Arket

Stockholm-based Arket is a relative newcomer, but it has been making waves in the industry over the past couple of years. Its mission to "democratise quality and make sustainable design accessible to more people'' is really intriguing, and we're seriously obsessed with its collared stripy jumper – as are many!

Celine

French luxury label Celine is globally renowned for its sleek silhouettes and elegant accessories, its website is essentially the minimalist's dream. You can't really go wrong here, but we seriously love its selection of pleated skirts and classic jean shapes.

A.P.C.

Founded by Jean Touitou in 1987, A.P.C. should be your first port of call when it comes to the basics. Think quality T-shirts, timeless sandals and straight silhouettes.

Totême

Totême is a brand which explores "the appeal of a modern uniform through distinct design cues, meticulous craftsmanship, and methodic repetition". This season we're loving the brand's supreme knits, quality denim and relaxed summer flats.

Emilia Wickstead

New Zealand-born designer Emilia Wickstead has dressed the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge and Samantha Cameron, and her eponymous label is all about embracing "modern femininity". This season we're loving its collection of square neck crop tops and playful 1950s-style gowns.

