Best celeb-inspired halter neck dresses: from Naomi Campbell's sequin maxi to Zoë Kravtiz's cut-out gown

Here's a fun fact – there's something about a halter neckline that is just infinitely flattering.

The dramatic neckline first emerged in the 1930s on formal gowns, and then when Marilyn Monroe wore her white pleated number in The Seven Year Itch in 1955, the style came to epitomise Hollywood glamour.

The halter is often immortalised in breathable summery fabrics – in fact, our holiday wardrobe wouldn't be without it. But there's also something really enchanting about a slightly more lavish halter neck dress, styled up for a major event.

Hello! Fashion picks out the best celeb-inspired halter neck dresses that we're absolutely loving this season:

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell looked radiant in a custom Roberto Cavalli gold paillette gown to the premiere of Biutiful at the 2010 Cannes Film Festival.

Gold sequin evening dress, £420, Angelika Józefczyk

Margaret Qualley

The Maid star wore an exquisite Chanel gown to the 2020 Academy Awards which featured a delicate feather train.

Scallop strap flare dress, £590, Victoria Beckham

Audrey Dana

French actress Audrey Dana was a vision in white on the red carpet at the Les Choses Humaines premiere back in 2021.

Alexandra silk-satin gown, £1,015, Michael Lo Sordo

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson looked incredible at the Celebration of Women in Cinema Gala last year.

Keyhole bra dress, £1,250, Nensi Dojaka

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman wore a stunning red Balenciaga gown with a standout bow feature to the Academy Awards back in 2007.

Halter neck pleat midi dress, £248, Reiss

Kate Moss

Kate Moss looked ethereal in a neutral Chanel gown at the wedding of Leah Wood and Jack MacDonald back in 2008.

Metallic halter neck dress, £188, Reiss

Zoë Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz wore the most stylish black cut-out gown by Saint Laurent to a special screening of The Batman at the IMAX in London earlier this year.

Halter floor-length dress, £990, Victoria Beckham

