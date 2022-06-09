Lila Moss started a new trouser trend at the Gucci x Adidas party

On Wednesday night Lila Moss hit the Peckham Liberal Club to celebrate the launch of the new adidas x Gucci collection. The 19 year old daughter of supermodel Kate Moss wore a daring pair of Gucci trousers.

The slouchy jogging pants were emblazoned with the Italian high-fashion house’s logo, and thanks to their new star fan we predict they will be at the top of everyone’s wishlist this summer. Normally logo tracksuit bottoms would be considered strictly day-wear, but Lila Moss proved they are also more than acceptable as evening attire when donned with elevated separates. Lila paired the trousers with a silk blouse-shirt and trainers from the sporty collection, as well as dainty gold necklaces and black leather handbag.

Although traditionally perhaps a high fashion Italian design house and a sportswear purveyor would seem a world away, thanks to the enduring aesthetic that creative director Alessandro Michele has lent to the brand during his tenure at Gucci, this is the perfect pairing.

The event which took place on June 8 in London, was teeming with fashion’s glitterati including Alexa Chung and our very own cover girl Charli Howard. Alexa sported her trademark ‘granny chic’ style, consisting of a matching cardigan and skirt set, whereas Charli opted for a co-ordinating tartan bustier and fit flare trousers. Also at the event was Lila Moss’ father Jefferson Hack who attended with model Anna Cleveland, daughter of legendary model Pat Cleveland.

The Gucci x Adidas collaboration has already garnered the kind of headlines PR's fantasise about - with everyone from Vogue to Hypebeast covering the dynamic duo's offering which hasn’t even dropped yet. The collection officially dropped on the 7th June and is available across select Gucci stores, dedicated pop-ups, as well as on Gucci.com and the Adidas Confirmed app. The entire collaboration between the two brands is achingly cool, and employs a distinctly 1970's aesthetic which is unmistakably Farah Fawcett meets The Royal Tenenbaums.

