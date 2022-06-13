Dove Cameron’s latest look was glam-goth at its best The singer is making a case for edgy yet glamorous red carpet outfits

All eyes were on Dove Cameron last night as she hit the red carpet for the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of her movie Vengeance in NYC. The 26 year old singer attended the event in a long grey lace gown, which perfectly showed off her petite 5'2 frame.

The dress featured sheer lace panels, ruffle accents and bow details as well as gold medallion embellishments on the strap sleeves. The starlet paired the dress with black platform sandals selected by her stylist Erin Walsh. The dress of course, was on point for the former Disney Channel-actress, who has recently been experimenting with an edgier ‘Whimsy Goth’ look. Last month Dove attended the Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in a sensational red cut-out gown, designed by New York-based label Ashlyn.



Dove Cameron wore a show-stopping grey gown

Becoming a prominent trend amongst Gen Z in the aftermath of the vibrance of Y2K, ‘Whimsy goth’ is taking pop culture by storm. After becoming a brunette and taking on a darker new branding with her hit single ‘Boyfriend’, Dove Cameron is officially the reigning queen of Whimsy goth for her sultry eye makeup and attention to flirty outfits with an enchanting twist.

The grey gown certainly had a vintage 1990’s vibe to it, in keeping with the trend. The look was finished with make up artfully applied by Alexandra French who paired the ensemble with a grey smoky eye, rosy cheeks, and subtle pink lip. As for hair, Dove opted to sweep her raven-tresses into a low pony-tail with a centre parting.

Dove poses alongside her co-stars Issa Rae and Ashton Kutcher

Vengeance, which Dove takes a leading role in, is a 2022 American black comedy film written and directed by B. J. Novak, star of the US version of the office. Alongside Dove the movie stars Novak, Boyd Holbrook, Issa Rae and Ashton Kutcher and follows the story of a journalist and podcaster who travels from New York to Texas to investigate the death of a girl he was previously dating.