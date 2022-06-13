Jessica Chastain looks super glam in a plunging satin pink Gucci gown

Jessica Chastain is at the top of her acting game if last night's Tony Awards are anything to go by, and yet, proving she's a woman of many talents, she also killed it on the red carpet.

The 75th annual Tony Awards, held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, gathered some of the most esteemed names in American theatre, including Lea Michele, Vanessa Hudgens and Jennifer Hudson.

The 45-year-old actress looked positively radiant in an off-the-shoulder pastel pink silk gown with a sweetheart neckline.

Courtesy of Gucci, the dress featured a corset-style bustier and asymmetric volume detailing around her waist which flowed into a lengthy train.

Jessica leaned on her longtime stylist Elizabeth Stewart for the ensemble, who posted a photo of Jessica on Instagram and revealed that the Oscar-winning actress also wore Gucci jewellery for the occasion.

Jessica presented on stage alongside Colman Domingo, giving us some close up shots of her stunning statement earrings - fitting, considering the actress is the recent face of Gucci's third high jewellery campaign.

This isn't the actress' first rodeo when it comes to red carpet gowns by the legendary Italian house. In fact, earlier this year Jessica wore an incredible gold and purple ombre sequin Gucci dress to the 94th Academy Awards when she picked up the highly coveted Best Actress award.

Old Hollywood glamour has inspired many of Jessica's red carpet style moments in the past, and last night was no exception. The actress wore her signature auburn locks styled in loose waves, brushed to one side of her head plus a bright red lip by her makeup artist.

