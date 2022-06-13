Amanda Seyfried wore a sequin suit we can’t get enough of

Amanda Seyfried made sure all eyes were on her on Sunday evening, in a dazzling sequin suit.

The 36-year-old actress hit the red carpet last night at the Emmy FYC Clips and Conversations event at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, to promote her new Hulu show The Dropout. Amanda plays infamous Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in the series, which has received critical acclaim for Amanda’s on point rendition of the disgraced entrepreneur.

RELATED: The Dropout: viewers are saying the same thing about Elizabeth Holmes series

For the occasion Amanda turned to her long-time stylist Elizabeth Stewart, who paired a the dazzling sequin shorts and jacket with a white shirt and black heels. She kept jewellery to a minimum, just a simple pair of diamond studs, to keep the focus on her stunning makeup.

For beauty Amanda went with Katey Denno, a clean beauty MUA who shared with her Instagram followers that she went for a surprising colour palette when it came to Amanda’s smokey eyeshadow explaining, “Makeup note: a summer smokey eye can be any combo of shades you feel like experimenting with! 🪞Tonight I used shimmery bold coral-pink, rose gold, and purple on Amanda.” she continued, “Play around with any eye shadows you happen to have at home. Blue, turquoise, and greens look great together, pinks and oranges do too. There are so many color combos and shadow-placement options for you to channel your inner child with and let your face be your art project.”

RELATED: The Dropout: where is founder of Theranos Elizabeth Holmes now?

Amanda turned to celebrity hairstylist Bobby Eliot to tame her flaxen locks, they went for a dramatic side-parting and soft old hollywood waves. Amanda has been busy promoting her latest show and has turned to Elizabeth Stewart for her previous events, most recently attending the Time 100 Gala in Carolina Herrera and and a custom necklace by Catherine Sarr of Amlasika Fine Jewellery, which featured De Beers diamonds ethically and sustainably sourced in Botswana.