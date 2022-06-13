We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Investment dressing is not for the faint hearted – it requires serious commitment. Shifting your shopping habits towards buying quality, versatile pieces might be a difficult adjustment if you're someone who likes to go all out when payday rolls round. But we promise, creating a capsule wardrobe is a really good idea – especially on those days when you need an outfit that looks put together without requiring much thought.

Hello! Fashion shows you how to create a capsule wardrobe that will stand the test of time, with just 7 pieces:

The leopard layering piece

Leopard is fashion's metaphorical boomerang, it bounces back onto the runway almost every season without fail. This mohair-blend coat by Saint Laurent has a beautiful straight shape and would pair well with practically every outfit – wear it over a chain mail mini if you're off dancing, or over a camel knit hoodie if you're recovering from the night before.

Leopard print coat, £1,890, Saint Laurent

The chunky white trainer

Every girl needs a chunky white trainer in her footwear repertoire, it's a classic that'll come in handy all year round. Swedish sneaker brand Axel Arigato has got some seriously stylish options – the Orbit is our current obsession.

Orbit sneaker, £185, Axel Arigato

The everyday jean

Frame is a cut above the rest when it comes to creating the most flattering jean shapes. This mid-rise cropped pair would look great with a cosy white knit or even over a summery cut-out bodysuit.

Le High Straight jeans, £200, Frame

The go-to boot

Is this what footwear heaven looks like? We certainly think so, these black knee-high boots by Victoria Beckham are at the very top of our wish list. They're super chic but would also be hugely versatile during the UK's colder months.

Leather knee boots, £1,250, Victoria Beckham

The quality crossbody

Loewe's Puzzle mini is the current crossbody that we've been lusting after. It would look amazing layered over a cream trench or a printed prairie midi.

Puzzle mini textured-leather shoulder bag, £1,500, Loewe

The classic wool trouser

These front-pleat trousers by Arket are the epitome of a wardrobe staple. Pair them with trainers and chunky loafers alike, you won't know how you ever lived without them.

Hopsack wool trousers, £89, Arket

The versatile herringbone

This season's must-have blazer is part of a collection which pays tribute to Paloma Picasso, a legendary industry figure to whom Saint Laurent's creative director believes the brand owes much. This tailored blazer is exquisite, we love its sharp padded shoulders and gold-tone button detailing.

Double-breasted herringbone wool-tweed blazer, £2,365, Saint Laurent

