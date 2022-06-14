Lily Allen wears show-stopping sheer blouse to Chanel dinner

Lily Allen is almost as famous for her fashion choices as for her hit singles such as Smile and Not Fair. No one can forget her mix of frothy tulle dresses and trainers back in the 00’s.

Since then her tastes have of course evolved and last night she was the epitome of elegance, in a dark demure ensemble from Chanel while attending the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival Chanel Arts Dinner at Balthazar in New York.

RELATED: Lily Allen's daughters are adorable flower girls in unseen wedding photos

Lily wore elegant lace to the Chanel dinner

The 37-year-old singer paired a sheep black top, with dramatic turtleneck in lace overlay with a box quilted velvet skirt from the maison. The look was finished with sheer tights and rounded Mary Jane heels, as well as a velvet mini-bucket bag, which boasted a bedazzled Chanel hardware.

Lily Allen opted for a monochrome manicure

For jewellery Lily opted for a pair of Chanel logo stud earrings, and delicate ear cuffs which lined her lobes. The songstress has been a longtime ambassador for the legendary French maison and was close to Karl Lagerfeld, who enlisted her to preform at several Chanel shows and events. Lily finished the look with her trademark jet-black hair swept up into a Hepburn-esque and an artfully undone fringe.

RELATED: Vintage chanel handbags: 5 things to know before making your first purchase

She hit the red carpet alongside other friends of the brand including Penelope Cruz who served pink perfection at Chanel’s dinner. The Spanish beauty opted for a pink silk dress from Chanel which she accessorised with a boxy-quilted Chanel handbag As for beauty, the star of cult classics such as Vicky Christina Barcelona and Blow left her raven locks loose and sported natural makeup which accentuated her famous brown eyes.

RELATED: Penelope Cruz turns heads in statement pink dress as she joins famous friends at annual Tribeca dinner

Penelope Cruz was pretty in pink

Also in attendance was legendary supermodel Christy Turlington who donned a gold Chanel maxi dress which she paired with a mini black cross body Chanel evening bag, adorned with the brands trademark chain straps. The Tribeca Film Festival is an annual event organised by Tribeca Productions which takes place each spring in New York City. The festival showcases a diverse selection of film, talks, music, games, art, and immersive programming.

RELATED: Christy Turlington Burns dazzles in gold gown during star-studded night out with husband Ed Burns

Christy Turlington looked fabulous in gold