Father’s day: 7 best designer gifts for dads The designer gifts that will go down a treat this Father’s Day

Father’s day is fast approaching and of course as well as celebrating the patriarch of the family, it gives us another great excuse to shop. If the man in your life is slightly more discerning taste-wise have no fear - we found 7 aspirational designer gifts to keep him happy long after Father’s day is over...

MORE: Unique Father's Day gifts dad will love

RELATED: 11 Cute thoughtful gifts for dad to pull on his heartstrings this Father's Day

Mulberry briefcase

Mulberry's 'Belgrave' briefcase is sleek and sophisticated - perfect for transporting your dad's essentials to and from the office or airport. This style is made from tan leather that has a textured full-grain finish which is more resilient to scratches and scrapes. It features an accompanying shoulder strap so you can carry it cross-body.

Belgrave Full-Grain Leather Briefcase, £915, Mulberry

Montblanc Pen

There's something really special about hand-writing a note, especially with a fountain pen like Montblanc's 'Meisterstück Classique'. Crafted in Germany from black resin, it's detailed with gold-coated rings and clips, the house's star emblem and an individual serial number. It has its own piston converter, so it works with different ink cartridges, too.

Meisterstück Classique Resin and Rhodium and Gold-Plated Fountain Pen, £495, Montblanc

Bottega Veneta wallet

Bottega Veneta's wallet is a brand classic - with just a slight update. While it's been made in Italy using the hallmark intrecciato technique, you'll notice that the strips of leather are just a bit wider than the norm. The scale of the design is a new signature which we think dads will love.

Intrecciato Leather Billfold Wallet, £380, Bottega Veneta

READ: 18 best first Father’s Day gifts for new dads in 2022: From personalised to cute handmade presents

MORE: 17 environmentally friendly gifts for the eco-conscious dad this Father's Day

Gucci Tie

Gucci's tie is embroidered with four-leaf clovers and an interlocking 'GG' motif - both archival symbols - that complement the tonal-blue gingham pattern. It's been made in Italy from silk-jacquard and cut with a 7cm blade.

Logo-Jacquard Silk Tie, £180, Gucci

Brunello Cucinelli loafers

Brunello Cucinelli's refined loafers will go well pretty much with anything in dad's wardrobe. Set on rubber soles, they have suede uppers detailed with classic penny slots and are stamped with its crest at the heels. A classic he will cherish forever.

Suede Penny Loafers, £510, Brunello Cucinelli

Tom Ford Belt

Tom Ford's reversible belt comes in two highly useful shades for dads: black and sage-green. It's made in Italy from full-grain leather that's flexible and breaks in nicely with wear.

4cm Reversible Full-Grain Leather Belt, £590, Tom Ford

Belstaff wash bag

Belstaff's 'Jacob' wash bag is built to withstand the dad on the go - it's made from durable nylon and trimmed with leather along the base. Sized for grooming essentials, it features a removable hanging strap and has internal pockets for small items.

Jacob Logo-Appliquéd Leather-Trimmed Nylon Wash Bag, £140, Belstaff