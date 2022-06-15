Maya Jama steals the show at Ascot in a pink flouncy Zimmerman dress The TV presenter proved that pink is having a major moment this year

Maya Jama's Instagram is fashion voyeurism at its best. The 27-year-old TV presenter not only keeps it real with her 2.4M followers by posting a whole host of off-duty pics, but she doesn't disappoint when it comes to sharing her most glamorous style moments.

The latest addition to Maya's grid is not another photo of her rocking a face mask or generally chilling makeup-free, instead it reveals her incredible outfit that she wore for the first day of the Royal Ascot yesterday.

Maya was dressed to the nines for a day at the races, opting for a bright pink Zimmerman tiered gown. Retailing at £2,550, her dress is a silk-linen blend from the Australian label's A/W22 collection.

Featuring a kaleidoscope-inspired print, it proved that the presenter is partial to a ruffle or two. A cascade of frills flow down the centre of the high neck dress – we love the attention to detail in the subtly fluted sleeves. The dress has a detachable bow which Maya tied at the back, using it to cinch in her waist.

Within her series of Instagram posts, Maya twirled around in a 360° video, revealing a closeup of her accessory choices, plus a proper look at her dress in motion.

Maya paired the statement froufrou piece with barely-there gold sandals, statement floral multi-coloured rings, a shimmery gold clutch and a dramatic fascinator. Her fuchsia headpiece was seriously dreamy – it featured delicate flowers and light pink volume wire detailing.

As expected, Maya's makeup look was radiant and flawless. After all, she is the host of BBC's Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star alongside legendary industry names Val Garland and Dominic Skinner. For her day at the races, she opted for a cool smokey eye and a glossy pink lip.

