Our 7 favourite pairs of Gucci heels – just in time for wedding season

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Wedding season is upon us, and there's no rest for the wicked. Faster than you can utter "Soho Farmhouse hen do", you're expected to pull together a series of unbelievably chic outfits to see you through the period of never-ending nuptials.

Finding the perfect wedding guest outfit can be seriously challenging – especially if your look depends on the mercy of British weather. But where footwear is concerned, there's one luxury Italian label which epitomises the sacred union between style and quality, with beautiful results.

Season after season, Gucci seems to always get it very right when it comes to heels. Here are Hello! Fashion's seven favourite pairs to shop this season:

Gucci's buckled slingbacks are beautifully retro, and this dazzling silver shade is just gorgeous. Plus these sturdy block heels will be indispensable if you're on uneven terrain.

Baby horsebit-detailed metallic leather slingback pumps, £670, Gucci

MORE: Maya Jama steals the show at Ascot in a pink flouncy Zimmerman dress

These monogrammed espadrilles feature archival 'GG' hardware which dates straight back to the 1970s. This classic style would pair perfectly with a floaty tiered midi and the long ties are super flattering.

Pilar leather-trimmed embellished canvas-jacquard wedge espadrilles, £525, Gucci

Careful you don't upstage the bride with this pair, created exclusively by Gucci for Net-a-Porter, because these floral leather pumps are seriously something special.

Floral-print textured-leather pumps, £585, Gucci

READ: Hailey Bieber's much-anticipated skincare brand Rhode finally launches today

Clashing prints would be the best way to style these striped espadrilles – the ric-rac trim is such a cool touch. Pair these with a statement patterned maxi skirt for the perfect outdoor reception ensemble.

Sweia logo-embellished canvas espadrille wedge sandals, £575, Gucci

These sleek green mules are part of Gucci's iconic 'Marmont' family, as if we couldn't love them any more. The kitten heel height is really wearable and we think they'd look amazing alongside a bold cropped trouser.

Marmont logo-embellished quilted leather mules, £610, Gucci

This pair of gold crinkled-leather sandals will add a much-needed pop of shimmer to any wedding guest outfit – and the midi heel height is perfect for making the most of the dance floor.

Marmont block-heel metallic-leather sandals, £615, Gucci

These exquisitely crafted baby pink leather sandals are ideal for the whimsical summer wedding. Team these with a voluminous patterned minidress for maximum impact.

Horsebit patent-leather sandals, £700, Gucci

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.