Our pick of the most exclusive events throughout the capital this month

The summer season is in full swing and of course London has seen a galaxy of stars attend the city’s most stellar soirees. From the outfits to the canapés here’s what the most exclusive partiers om the world have been up to this month...

Hello! Fashion takes a closer look inside some of the most exclusive events that have taken place this past month:

Louboutin’s Corner shop

Christian Louboutin celebrated the launch of Loubi’s on the Beach at the Selfridges Corner shop, an immersive pop-up which is running until 3rd July. Guests Oliver Cheshire, Pixie Lott, Raven Smith, Eric Underwood and Betty Bachz mingled with Christian Louboutin in the fully immersive space complete with boardwalk, beach huts, kiosk and a lifeguard on site. The pop-up offers the new summer collection inspired by Christian’s insatiable love of travel alongside a collection of limited-edition beach essentials which will also be available, including surfboards, matching swim sets and a range of lifestyle products including a bat and ball for beach games, enamel cups and water bottle. Hurry up, you can only get these beach goodies exclusively at The Loubi’s on the Beach Selfridges Corner Store.

Big Shaq and Christian Louboutin

Pixie Lott and Oliver Cheshire

Raven Smith

Betty Bachz

Cartier Polo

Anyone who was anyone was at the Cartier Polo this month, the unofficial ‘start’ of the summer season. Guests munched on sea bass and melt in your mouth tomato tartlet starters, and Bridgerton’s Charithra Chandran rubbed shoulders with Leomie Anderson, Laura Haddock and Neelam Gill while cheering on the players at Guards Polo Club. Great Oaks LL won the Cartier Queen’s Cup for the second time but only after a closely fought game against Andrey Borodin’s Park Place Vaara team. Cartier has sponsored this high-goal tournament since 2012 and has been a supporter of polo worldwide for more than 35 years.

Lady Eliza Manners and Lady Violet Manners

Leomie Anderson, Charithra Chandran and Neelam Gill

Candice Lake, Sophie Goodwin, Lily Worcester and Petrina Hesketh

Laura Haddock

Sabrina Percy and Isabel Getty