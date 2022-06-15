Oval sunglasses: the 8 most stylish pairs inspired by Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Weather-wise, if the last few days are anything to go by, it seems we'll be in for a treat this summer. However, as we slather on the SPF and don the hottest hat style of the moment, it's important to remember that our eyes also need protecting from the sun's rays.

And what better way than to up our eyewear game than with some oval shades. Whether you go futuristic Balenciaga style or 90s all-black, there's a design to suit every face shape – and you'll be in good company. Oval sunglasses are loved by Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner alike, here are Hello! Fashion's eight most stylish pairs to shop right now.

These blue mirrored shades by Balenciaga would be perfect paired with a sleek middle parting bun.

Neo mirrored oval metal sunglasses, £295, Balenciaga

These rose-tinted Chloé shades are feminine, flattering, and would look amazing with a voluminous broderie anglaise mini dress.

Osco oval acetate sunglasses, £235, Chloé

A pop of orange is always a good idea – these fun frames by Lapima feel super 60s and ideal for a statement look.

Madalena oval acetate sunglasses, £410, Lapima

Linda Farrow's lilac glitter sunglasses just scream festival chic – pop these in your bum bag and whip them out when you're making a beeline for the main stage.

Cara oval glitter-acetate sunglasses, £345, Linda Farrow

You can always rely on black for versatility – this pair by Le Specs will go with just about every single outfit in your suitcase.

Outta Love oval-frame acetate sunglasses, £50, Le Specs

Celine sunglasses ought to be treasured and these light pink frames are a case in point. They would pair really well with a crisp white swimsuit and an Aperol spritz.

Oval-frame acetate sunglasses, £340, Celine

Independent British brand Dmy by Dmy have got it really right with these chic cream shades. This minimalist design would look amazing teamed with a black halter top and some khaki cargo pants.

Valentina oval sunglasses, £140, Dmy by Dmy

Every girl needs a pair of white shades and these more than fit the bill. No wonder Bottega Veneta is known for its accessory expertise - these would look great with a neck of chunky gold chains.

White oval-frame sunglasses, £294, Bottega Veneta

