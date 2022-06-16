Hailey Bieber’s Rhode press tour outfits refuse to quit

Yesterday was a great day for Hailey Bieber style fans, as the 25-year-old supermodel stepped on in not one, not two, but five jaw-dropping looks.

The fashion loving wife of Justin Bieber has been hitting the town to promote her new skincare range Rhode, which is named after her middle name. Bieber has been working with her longtime stylist Maeve Reilly on her outfits and it looks like this week Reilly must have been working over time. Luckily for you we breakdown all the looks below…

Outfit 1 - The blazer loafer combo

For her first outfit of the day Hailey entered the Good Morning America studio wearing an elegant combo. A black structured blazer which she teamed with a micro mini skirt and a pair of chunky loafers accessorised with white socks. The look was finished with Balenciaga oval sunglasses, a favourite silhouette of hers at the moment.

Outfit 2 - White midi dress

Once inside Hailey Bieber changed into a stunning white mini dress, for her Good Morning America appearance. The look was accessorised with gold hoops and white sling-back heeled pumps. It’s worth adding that white patent heels are one of those fashion items that are nearly impossible to pull off but Hailey did it with aplomb.

Outfit 3 - The biege suit

Hailey Bieber wore a beige suit for an appearance the Kelly and Ryan show which screamed sophistication. The model wore Sportmax suit which she teamed with Jimmy Choo’s 'Cass' pumps and Tiffany and Co. jewellery. She opted for the 'Odino' blazer with the 'Antiope' trousers, with lace-up detail on the back of the blazer which modernised the look.

Outfit 4 - The little black dress

Again Hailey Bieber opted for Sportmax, while on her way to Jimmy Fallon. One of our favourite looks from her fashion parade was this ultra modern take on the LBD. Hailey teamed the black mini dress, with exagearted houglass silhouette with Balenciaga sunglasses. Even though she wore something else for filming, we still think this dress deserves its time in the spotlight.

Outfit 5 - The slinky sequin number

For her Jimmy Fallon appearance Hailey Bieber wore cult British brand 16 Arlington. The skin-tone midi dress boasts a figure hugging slinky silhouette, and is embellished with iridescent sequins and a sultry cut out front detail.



