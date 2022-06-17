Highlights from the Flamenco-inspired Dior cruise 2023 show

Dior held its annual cruise show yesterday afternoon at the exquisite Plaza de España in Seville – a jewel in the city's architectural crown. The square provided a more than glamorous backdrop for creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri's latest work, which included pieces inspired by traditional Andalusian culture.

MORE: Best aftershaves for men 2022: Father's Day picks from Hugo Boss, Dior Sauvage & MORE

Cruise shows provide designers with the opportunity to exercise creative freedom and create some really standout looks. Flamenco is a major part of the city's cultural framework, and so it was only right that the luxury maison paid homage. Maria chose to highlight unique craftsmanship, seeking input from leather artisans and specialist embroiderers from the region, to showcase expert techniques that are potentially under threat.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Antonia Thomas on the cover of HFM's July Issue

"Fashion is a community endeavour. It's like we're celebrating all the work that we made together. The atmosphere in cruise is very strong, because there are all the artisans that collaborate with us at the show," she said during a preview.

READ: Hailey Bieber’s Rhode press tour outfits refuse to quit

What were the clothes like at the Dior cruise 2023 show?

The collection featured romantic silhouettes and botanical embroidery on voluminous Bardot dresses in a range of regal purples, pinks and dusty reds. Also on show were sharply tailored jackets, displaying slightly gothic, feminised takes on traditional masculine Flamenco dress, as well as expert millinery and riding-inspired accessories.

Who attended the Dior cruise 2023 show?

Friends of Dior included French supermodel Laetitia Casta, who looked ethereal in a haute couture strapless sheer lace midi, as well as singer Celeste who opted for a white pintucked blouse over a denim printed corset and matching straight-leg trousers. Also in attendance was Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran and actress Mathilde Warnier.

French supermodel Laetitia Casta wore a black Dior lace gown

Singer Celeste opted for a white pintucked blouse and patterned trousers

Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran wore an embroidered tulle gown by Dior

Actress Mathilde Warnier wore monochrome tiered Dior gown

Where was the location of the Dior cruise 2023 show?

The Dior cruise show was held in Seville, Spain, at the historic backdrop of the Plaza de España. The show opened with an unforgettable Flamenco performance, choreographed by Blanca Li.

Scroll down to see highlights from the Dior cruise 2023 collection:

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.