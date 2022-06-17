Get the look: Elsa Hosk's off-duty double denim suit co-ord

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

In the caption of her latest Instagram post, Elsa Hosk wrote "Nothing like a good suit," and frankly, we couldn't agree more.

Time after time, the Swedish model has wowed us with her glamorous red carpet looks – her working relationship with luxury Italian house Valentino is a match made in heaven.

Last month at the annual Cannes Film Festival, Elsa paid homage to 2022's hottest colour trend, sporting a fuchsia plunge gown to the Elvis premiere and then later wore her "dream LBD", a sculpted mini, to the amfAR gala.

Style-wise, it's been a busy month for Elsa, and there's no letting up in June either. But surprisingly, it's her latest off-duty look that has caught our attention. An outfit consisting of an oversized dark denim blazer and matching straight-leg jeans has revealed that her wardrobe has some serious range.

In a series of photos posted on Instagram, Elsa strutted down the street, showing off a jacket and jeans, both courtesy of Polish designer Magda Butrym.

The 33-year-old model wore her shoulder-padded blazer over a classic white tee and styled her high-waisted jeans with black barely-there sandals. To finish off her look, Elsa wore a pair of sunglasses by Danish eyewear brand Christopher Cloos in their 'Laguna' style.

HELLO! Fashion has picked out our favourite denim suit pieces that you can buy to get Elsa Hosk's look:

Alexander McQueen fitted denim blazer, £1,849, Farfetch

Saint Laurent single-breasted denim blazer, £1,935, Farfetch

Iris & Ink Carole high-rise straight-leg jeans, £135, Farfetch

Wandler Aster high-rise slim-leg jeans, £190, Farfetch

