Get the look: Elsa Hosk's off-duty double denim suit co-ord

The Swedish model went for an oversized silhouette

In the caption of her latest Instagram post, Elsa Hosk wrote "Nothing like a good suit," and frankly, we couldn't agree more. 

Time after time, the Swedish model has wowed us with her glamorous red carpet looks – her working relationship with luxury Italian house Valentino is a match made in heaven.

Last month at the annual Cannes Film Festival, Elsa paid homage to 2022's hottest colour trend, sporting a fuchsia plunge gown to the Elvis premiere and then later wore her "dream LBD", a sculpted mini, to the amfAR gala. 

Style-wise, it's been a busy month for Elsa, and there's no letting up in June either. But surprisingly, it's her latest off-duty look that has caught our attention. An outfit consisting of an oversized dark denim blazer and matching straight-leg jeans has revealed that her wardrobe has some serious range. 

In a series of photos posted on Instagram, Elsa strutted down the street, showing off a jacket and jeans, both courtesy of Polish designer Magda Butrym

The 33-year-old model wore her shoulder-padded blazer over a classic white tee and styled her high-waisted jeans with black barely-there sandals. To finish off her look, Elsa wore a pair of sunglasses by Danish eyewear brand Christopher Cloos in their 'Laguna' style. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by elsa❤️ (@hoskelsa)

HELLO! Fashion has picked out our favourite denim suit pieces that you can buy to get Elsa Hosk's look: 

Alexander McQueen fitted denim blazer, £1,849, Farfetch

SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent single-breasted denim blazer, £1,935, Farfetch

SHOP NOW

Iris & Ink Carole high-rise straight-leg jeans, £135, Farfetch

SHOP NOW

Wandler Aster high-rise slim-leg jeans, £190, Farfetch

SHOP NOW

