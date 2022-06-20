Emily Ratajkowski proves that this fashion faux pas can actually look really stylish The model paired two shades which don't usually go together

Emily Ratajkowski has been our continual style muse this summer – first she graced Cannes in an exquisite black lace cami dress by Miu Miu and debuted a whimsical fringe moment, next the model was giving us a lesson in how to rock the season's most unconventional loungewear trend while holidaying in Italy.

The 31-year-old model took a break from styling up broderie anglaise boxer shorts, and yesterday made an appearance at JW Anderson's SS/23 runway show at Milan Fashion Week yesterday.

Emily was pictured ahead of the show wearing a colour palette that usually might a fashion aficionado wince. She paired a black dress with brown boots. Once considered controversial, or a fashion faux pas, the model threw out the rule book when it came to her stylish ensemble.

Emily paired a black asymmetric dress with brown knee-high boots

Mixing black and brown didn't faze Emily at all – in fact she looked seriously chic in an asymmetric off-the-shoulder midi dress with pleated shaping details and some tan-coloured knee-high boots which featured an exaggerated outer edge.

The model accessorised with JW Anderson's 'Bumper Moon' shoulder bag

The model finished off her look with a sleek tan and white shoulder bag, JW Anderson's 'Bumper Moon' style, and wore an unfussy makeup look. Emily's signature brown eyes were closely lined both on the top and the bottom, which gave her eye makeup an air of precision. She went for the classic fluffy brows look and wore a neutral lip.

The actual JW Anderson show that Emily attended exhibited an eclectic mix of primary colours and oversized accessories. Ripped denim and anorak-style outerwear, along with cargo shorts and asymmetric neck lines are set to be huge next summer.

See more from JW Anderson's SS/23 show below:

