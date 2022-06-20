5 trends we spotted at Ascot to take you through wedding season From halo headbands to polkadots, these are the trends to have on your radar

Year after year Royal Ascot delights its attendees with gripping equine talent, with over 300,000 ticket holders rushing through the gates to see the fine fillies in action. At the Hello! Fashion offices however, we are just as focused on the fashion off the racecourse as the action on the flats.

This year’s Ascot showcased a plethora of elegant ensembles, it being the first in three years with no restrictions. The looks at Ascot lend themselves wonderfully to wedding guests, seeing as the dress code - particularly that of the royal enclosure - is virtually identitical to nuptial outfits. Here we chart our five favourite trends from Royal Ascot to see you through any upcoming weddings you have on your calendar this year:

Downturned Brim Hat

This year the number one hat trend we spotted was adorably ladylike and would give The Parent Trap’s Meredith Blake a run for her money. The style was the 'Down Turned Brim', like a saucer hat but with a coquettish flourish which shields the wearers face from onlookers. This once dormant style, also reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's is making a major comeback having been spotted this year on Lady Eliza Manners, Amy Jackson and Sabrina Percy as well as on A-Lister stylist Georgia Medley.

This hat shape was a surprise trend

Polka Dots

Polka dots were the standout trend at this year’s Royal Ascot, with the Duchess of Cambridge donning a resplendent Alessandra Rich mid-length dress, which gave us major Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman vibes. Later on in the week we saw polka dots on Princess Beatrice who wore Saloni. Miliner Lisa Tan opted for a polkadot jumpsuit which brought the traditional print into the 21st century. Opt for light polka dots on a darker hue a-la Princess Beatrice if you're wearing it to a wedding, so as not to compete with the bride's white gown.

Polka dots stand the test of time at Ascot and can be worn at weddings

Think Pink

Milliner Awon Golding proved pink is the hue of 2022 in her resplendent cutout pink dress, paired with a hat of her own design of course. Other fans of the trend this year were Vogue’s Susan Bender Whitfield and Tatler's Davina Motion (who also opted for a downturned brim nailing two trends at once) everyone seemed to get the 'pink memo'. Ascot's presenter Rosie Tapner nodded to the trend with her Lisa Redman dress.

Pink was one of the most popular hues this year

Oversized headbands

The new headband shape is clearly the higher the better, with Princess Beatrice leading the charge in her floral straw headband by Juliette Millinery. Elsewhere we saw Stephanie Waxberg don a Renaissance-like gold-headband from Jane Taylor, paired with a white Self Portrait dress, and Georgia Toffolo took on the trend with her headband and veil combo from Edwina Ibbotson with she paired with a suit from The Deck.

Oversized headbands make a fantastic alternative to a matronly hat.

Fine Florals

Our own columnist Kelly Eastwood as well as Hana Cross and editor Gilly Hopper (again wearing a downturned brim hat) made the case for micro floral prints, with a pilgrim-esque edge. The look pairs beautifully with hats for weddings as you have a plethora of colours to choose from from the dress. The look is demure in a Little House on the Prairie kind of way - of course look towards brands such as the Vampire’s Wife or Alessandra Rich for a similar vibe.

Ditzy florals were a standout trend in this year's Royal enclosure.