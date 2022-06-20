Emma Raducanu: the ultimate rundown of the tennis star's most stylish moments The US Open champion has served some serious looks

Tennis star Emma Raducanu is still a relative newcomer to the spotlight, and yet the 19-year-old has wasted no time in serving some major style moments following her high-profile win at the US Open last year.

Emma, who is the current British No. 1, is an ambassador for the house of Dior. She has modelled pieces designed by the brand's creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, as well as posed as the face of Dior's skincare and makeup lines.

MORE: The most iconic Glastonbury looks of all time

"Maria Grazia’s work empowers women to feel confident in the iconic Dior cut, which I feel is very unique," Emma told British Vogue last year.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Antonia Thomas' Fashion Fantasy

"The sincerity of her approach and the way she turns shows into collective and meaningful events unquestionably influenced me in my choice."

READ: Create the look: what to wear with tailored shorts

With Wimbledon just around the corner, Hello! Fashion takes a look at some of Emma's most memorable fashion moments so far.

Emma Raducanu at… the 2021 Met Gala

Emma wore Chanel for her red carpet debut

For her red carpet debut, Emma jumped straight into the deep end by gracing last year's Met Gala in a monochrome Chanel ensemble. The tennis star wore a patterned crop top, midi skirt and matching shawl and finished off her look with a statement pearl chain belt.

Emma Raducanu at… the No Time To Die premiere

The star looked picture perfect in Dior

Emma's bond girl moment was picture perfect – she opted for an asymmetric silver Dior gown with a pleated skirt and rope belt detailing alongside silver jewels by Tiffany & Co.

Emma Raducanu at… British Vogue x Tiffany & Co. dinner

During London Fashion Week, Emma wore a halter neck top and pleated skirt

At a dinner hosted during London Fashion Week in September last year, Emma wore a halter neck embellished top, white broderie anglaise finely pleated skirt and barely-there silver sandals.

Emma Raducanu at… the Tiffany & Co. x The Prince's Trust 'Women Supporting Women' event

She wore a monochrome mini dress and Tiffany & Co. jewels

The tennis star wore a white one-shoulder mini dress, part of Dior's SS/22 resort collection, featuring a statement classically-inspired motif. Emma paired her dress with jewels by Tiffany & Co. and simple black heeled sandals.

Emma Raducanu… on her first holiday in seven years

Last, but by no means least, is a rare off-duty style moment for the tennis star. At the end of last year, Emma revealed in an Instagram post that she was taking a holiday for the first time in seven years. Her well-earned break saw her soaking up the sun in a white short-sleeved button down shirt, lightweight drawstring straight-leg trousers and some pink slides.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.