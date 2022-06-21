Jessica Chastain’s monochrome jumpsuit was a masterclass in red carpet style

A galaxy of stars hit the red carpet for last night’s Paramount+ celebratory UK launch party. Hosted by Graham Norton, some of the biggest stars from Paramount+ landed in London to preview their shows live on stage, including Jessica Chastain, Naomie Harris and Miranda Cosgrove.

Jessica was in town to promote her new Paramount+ series, George & Tammy. The upcoming American drama television miniseries created by Abe Sylvia and directed by John Hillcoat, and stars Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon. It is set to premiere on Paramount Network and Paramount+.

Jessica wore a Zuhair Murad jumpsuit

For the occasion Jessica opted for a stunning jumpsuit from Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad’s 2022 resort offering. The garment features white silk ruffles on a lace bodice and dramatic palazzo pants, although Jessica decided to eschew the belt. The collection referenced the ’60s and the ’70s, which is evident from the deep-V and flowing cut of the trousers which paired beautifully with Jessica’s sky-high platforms.

Jessica's hair was coiffed by Christian Wood

On beauty Jessica entrusted legendary MUA Mary Greenwell, who was Princess Diana’s trusted make up artist. Jessica went for copper shadow offset by a rose pink lip. Her locks were coiffed by her long time hair stylist Christian Wood who has worked with her several times before, and they opted to leave her famous red locks flowing loose with a soft curl with a centre parting.

Naomie Harris looked incredible in a cut out ensemble

Paramount+ launches june 22 and will also appear on the Amazon Prime Video platform as well as its standalone app, with further launches planned in Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria in the second half of the year. “From over 100 years of storytelling experience with our Hollywood studio and production hubs worldwide, we know how to make great, global content.” Tom Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Streaming, Paramount, said during the event’s presentation. “Paramount+ is a mountain of entertainment for the entire family,’ We’re the only service where you’ll see Sylvester Stallone, SpongeBob SquarePants, Star Trek, and South Park all in one place, and all of this makes Paramount+ what a streaming service is meant to be.”

Miranda Cosgrove wore a ladylike white dress to the launch