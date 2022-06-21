Kendall Jenner looks incredible in a tiny rainbow stripe bikini

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Unsurprisingly, Kendall Jenner's summer style game is seriously strong. In her day job the model is styled within an inch of her life by fashion experts, but left to her own devices, she doesn't disappoint.

In fact, Kendall's latest poolside outfit has inspired us to make some additions to our holiday wardrobe wish list, and it comes just a couple of weeks after she made us fall in love with her green ditsy floral floppy hat.

In a series of photos shared on Instagram with her 244M followers, Kendall enjoyed the sunshine and cuddled up with her adorable Doberman Pinscher, Pyro. She shared a full-length mirror pic of her outfit which consisted of a multi-coloured striped string bikini and a casual green cap.

NYC-based celeb-approved swimwear brand Heavy Manners was responsible for her rainbow striped ensemble – the model looked incredible in her 'Boots' triangle front tie top and high cut cheeky bottoms.

Kendall wears a multi-coloured stripe bikini by Heavy Manners

The top features two adjustable cups with tie detailing and shoulder straps which run across the back and are fastened with a small clasp hook.

And Kendall isn't alone in her love for Heavy Manners, Swedish ex-Victoria's Secret model Elsa Hosk is also a fan.

Kendall finished off her poolside outfit with a green cap, courtesy of country singer Chris Stapleton. Her hat is actually a piece of fan merchandise, the Green 47 Brand Dad Hat, to be exact. The khaki cap features white embroidered lettering which reads 'Stapleton' in capital letters, although unfortunately it isn't currently available to buy.

You can shop Kendall Jenner's exact poolside rainbow striped bikini below:

Boots triangle front tie top, $100, Heavy Manners

Boots high cut cheeky bottoms, $100, Heavy Manners

