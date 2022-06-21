Dove Cameron just gave us the perfect summer outfit inspiration thanks to Prada

Dove Cameron is no stranger to a stellar look. In the last few years we have witnessed the Disney channel alum go from bright blonde tween sensation, to raven haired songstress with a killer wardrobe to match.

Dove is the reigning queen of a new aesthetic that TikTok has dubbed 'Whimsy Goth' the look is glamorous and sophisticated yet still nods to an otherworldly edgieness. The once dormant goth trend is back and better than ever, although this time it is worn with a delicate, contemporary twist. Perfect for those of us who embrace both darkness and feminine graces…

Dove shared photos of her all-white Prada look on Instagram

After becoming a brunette and taking on a darker new branding with hit single Boyfriend, Dove Cameron is setting the agenda for this trend with her sultry eye makeup and attention to flirty outfits with an enchanting twist. Dove was the poster child for the 'Whimsy Goth' look in her recent Instagram post, which she shared of herself wearing a unique all white outfit from Prada. She paired a floaty tiered skirt, with a white poplin stopped shirt blouse which showed off the Italian fashion house’s distinctive triangular logo appearing as embroidery on the front..

For those of you who are die-hard Dove Cameron fans or just want to recreate the look at home, we have good news as the exact shirt Dove is wearing is still available to shop on Prada’s website. The shirt boasts a fine embroidered trim that enhances the garment and reimagines the design of the classic men's shirt. The Y2K cropped and gathered fit with modern allure characterises the garment, modernising the staple piece.

Embroidered poplin shirt, £ 1,180, Prada

The picture which Dove shared wearing the all-white outfit also showed some behind the scenes action from the promo tour of her latest film Vengeance, with actor/director B. J. Novak making an appearance on her 'gram. Vengeance, which Dove takes a leading role in, is a 2022 American black comedy film written and directed by Novak, star of the US version of the office. Alongside Dove the movie stars Novak, Boyd Holbrook, Issa Rae and Ashton Kutcher and follows the story of a journalist and podcaster who travels from New York to Texas to investigate the death of a girl he was previously dating.

