Dua Lipa surprises fans in a neon green halter dress

It's all work, no play at the minute for global star Dua Lipa who is currently navigating her jam-packed schedule and performing for adoring fans as part of her Future Nostalgia tour.

Dua has been using her fifth concert tour, in support of her second studio album, as a major opportunity to experiment with her style. The tour, which was originally announced in 2019, was postponed several times due to the ongoing pandemic, but finally it is well underway, and we can't wait to see what else the Levitating singer has up her sleeve wardrobe-wise. But, it's an outfit that she wore on stage last night that has really piqued our interest.

In a series of photos shared with her 84.7M Instagram followers, Dua posed backstage ahead of her Cannes show. She wore a neon green halter neck mini dress which featured a key hole cut out and 3D rose-style appliqué on the point where the fabric crosses over.

Dua wore a neon green mini dress to perfom in Cannes

According to fashion fans, the standout dress is from Coperni, a Parisian ready-to-wear label established by Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant back in 2013.

And Dua is in good company with her apparent love for Coperni – the brand, perhaps best known for its cult oval-shaped shoulder bags, has been worn by none other than Hailey Bieber and Rihanna. Remember the Fenty mogul's silver twisted crop top, exposed bump and matching maxi skirt ensemble? That ensemble was courtesy of Coperni.

To finish off her luminous look, Dua went practical with her footwear choice. The One Kiss singer wore white chunky lace-up trainers with a bright streak of orange down the side. Her makeup look was natural, but characteristically glam – created by Samantha Lau, Dua wore black feline flick eyeliner and a shimmery rose pink lip.

