7 super versatile swimsuits that can double up as bodysuits

We know how it is - the hold luggage prices are sky high, so if you have opted for a single (ungenerously-sized) cabin bag to accompany you on holiday, you'll have to get creative.

Packing needn't be a painful affair if you prioritise room for your most versatile pieces, and our current obsession is with beautiful swimsuits that look great by the pool but can also double up as a bodysuit for another style moment.

Hello! Fashion has picked out 7 stylish one-pieces that can double up as bodysuits:

Bottega Veneta's iconic green shade has now been immortalised in a stylish one-shoulder swimsuit. This textured seersucker would look great paired with black cropped jeans and padded mules.

Bottega Veneta one-shoulder seersucker swimsuit, £370, Net-A-Porter

Italian label The Attico has nailed it with this turquoise, lilac and green layered swimsuit. Team it with light-wash denim shorts for maximum holiday impact.

The Attico asymmetric crystal-embellished panelled swimsuit, £401, Net-A-Porter

This seersucker swimsuit by Missoni's sister brand is pretty and feminine without being overly cutesy. If you love a stripe as much as we do, this will be going straight in your virtual basket.

M Missoni crochet-trimmed striped seersucker swimsuit, £260, The Outnet

The late Emilio Pucci was dubbed the 'Prince of Prints', and for good reason. His eponymous line is carrying on his legacy by creating beautiful kaleidoscopic patterns – this orange one-shoulder piece looks like it came straight out of the 1960s, in the best possible way.

Emilio Pucci one-shoulder open-back printed swimsuit, £370, Net-A-Porter

Faithfull The Brand's pieces are created in collaboration with artisans in Bali who dye and print the designs by hand. This fun abstract-style print swimsuit would look amazing with crisp white wide-leg jeans and a classic holiday top knot.

Faithfull The Brand Aires printed recycled swimsuit, £185, Net-A-Porter

This high-cut halter neckline swimsuit by Hunza G is super flattering – pair it with off-white jeans and mustard yellow sunglasses for a definite colour hit.

Hunza G Polly seersucker halter neck swimsuit, £155, Net-A-Porter

This geometric wave-style print by Tory Burch feels more than appropriate for a trip to the beach. Team it with a light blue midi skirt and some yellow-gold hoops for a chic summer style moment.

​​Tory Burch printed bandeau swimsuit, £215, Net-A-Porter

