The best designer slides to add to cart now

For those of you who just aren’t feeling flip flops have no fear. Nothing says summer like a chic pair of pool ready slides. Slides are a chic alternative to your footwear woes. These pool and beach-ready shoes will allow you to ‘slide into summer’ and make you the envy of the beach club.

So grab your passport, book your tickets, and take a look at the best designer slides for instant wow factor. These shoes are guaranteed to make you crave sunshine and colourful cocktails. Now all you need to do is add to cart.

The best designer slides to shop now:

Bottega Veneta Slides

Bottega Veneta's Italian-made rubber slides are embossed with a tonal striped pattern - a subtle nod to the house's signature intrecciato motif. Wear them to the pool or with socks in cooler temperatures.

Embossed rubber slides, £300, Net-A-Porter

JW Anderson Slides

Fans of JW Anderson's coveted slippers will want to pick up these slides as well - they're topped with the same chunky gold-tone chains. This pair has been made in Spain from smooth leather and has molded cork footbeds for a comfortable fit.

Chain-embellished leather slides, £465, Net-A-Porter

Saint Laurent Slides

Saint Laurent's Tribute slides are crafted in Italy from smooth tan leather, noted by braided footstraps and contemporary square toes. This classic and instantly recognisable style dresses up any summer frock.

Tribute leather slides, £490, Matches

Valentino Slides

Valentino Garavani's gold 'One Stud' hardware ornaments the wide-set footstraps of these black leather slides, which are made in Italy with anatomically moulded footbeds. For those of you who love a chunkier look on the beach.

One Stud leather slides, £720, Matches

Gucci Slides

Logomania eat your heart out. These Gucci slides are made from GG Maxi monogrammed canvas with wide straps. They're set atop GG Supreme platform soles and have comfortable ergonomic footbeds. These insta-worthy slides are sure to make a statement at the pool.

GG Maxi canvas platform slides, £470, MyTheresa

