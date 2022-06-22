Create the look: how to nail dopamine dressing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Dopamine dressing is a pretty simple concept. The idea is that a pop of colour in our clothing can alter how we think and act – for the better. Post-pandemic, dopamine dressing has been having a huge moment – in a world of minimalist style, colour-blocked outfits are going against the grain and making some noise.

The psychological connection between bright colours and our happiness is nothing new, but now we have a handy alliterative term to describe exactly what it means to dress to boost your mood.

Hello! Fashion has shared our top style tips on how to wear colour like a pro:

Start small

Not everyone is naturally comfortable sporting bright colours, and so if you're intrigued by dopamine dressing but aren't sure where to start, there's really no need to jump straight into the deep end. The beauty of the trend is that it's all about feeling confident – why not make your dopamine dressing debut via layering an oversized coloured blazer over a classic black crop top and cargo trousers.

Aggi Ramona poison green blazer, £383, Wolf & Badger

Perfect harmony

If you've sought out the perfect bold piece, sometimes it can be tricky to know where to go from there. Our advice is to let harmonious colours guide you – for instance if you've picked out a chunky knitted lemon cardigan, opt for green or orange as these are the two colours that sit next to yellow on the colour wheel.

Cable-knit mohair-blend cardigan, £275, Ganni

Monochrome moment

Contrary to popular belief, 'monochrome' doesn't actually mean black and white, the term simply refers to a single hue. So while black and white both come under the umbrella of greyscale, a head-to-toe blue moment is equally permissible!

Bottega Veneta The Pouch Intrecciato bag, £3,792, Farfetch

Wise to accessorise

This outfit has to be one of our all-time favourite examples of dopamine dressing. Pink and yellow are a match made in heaven and we love the print clash of a stripe and a floral. Plus, crucially, the accessories tie the whole ensemble together – Hermes' iconic Oran sandals in a standout fuchsia look amazing alongside oversized orange shades and a bubble gum pink Dior saddle bag.

Dior micro saddle bag, £1,900, Dior

