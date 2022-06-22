Harry Styles: the ultimate rundown of the singer's most stylish moments The singer is no stranger to a dramatic outfit

It is not an understatement to officially declare Harry Styles as the man of the moment. The 28-year-old singer is taking the pop world by storm, as well as entertaining adoring crowds with his onstage antics as part of his Love On Tour shows.

However, it seems that die-hard Harry stans are not simply obsessed with the As It Was singer's new tracks, rather his unconventional fashion sense seems to have captured their hearts as well. It is fair to say that Harry's dazzling stage presence has been influenced by late industry legends David Bowie and Freddie Mercury, but he seems to have paid homage via his androgynous image too.

Hello! Fashion picks out our all-time favourite Harry Styles fashion moments:

Harry Styles at… the 2021 Grammy Awards

Harry wore a black leather Gucci suit

Gucci muse Harry looked no further than the Italian fashion house when it came to picking an outfit for last year's Grammy Awards. The Watermelon Sugar singer went for a classic black suit with a modern leather twist, plus his signature feather boa accessory in sage green.

Harry Styles at… Coachella 2022

The singer performed alongside Lizzo

Earlier this year at Coachella, Harry went onstage in head-to-toe pink, in perfect harmony with his special guest Lizzo. The singer donned metallic pink trousers and a dramatic feather overcoat, leaving his waistcoat undone so he could show off his standout butterfly torso tattoo.

Harry Styles at… the 2021 Brit Awards

Harry won a Brit Award for British Single Of The Year with Watermelon Sugar

The singer looked seriously 70s at last year's Brit Awards in a Gucci brown geometric suit co-ord. Harry kept it casual with platform trainers and a retro twist clasp handbag.

Harry Styles at… the 2019 Met Gala

At fashion's biggest night of the year, Harry went for one of his more understated (and possibly underrated?) looks yet. Wearing a sheer black lace pussy bow blouse, the singer looked chic in his romantic ensemble.

Harry Styles in…the Treat People With Kindness video

The bling was out in full force for the filming of Harry's Treat People With Kindness video. The singer opted for a lilac and baby pink Argyle sweater vest, an embellished jacket and classically cut off-white trousers.

