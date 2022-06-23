According to Elsa Hosk you can contour your lips Elsa Hosk has just dropped a new makeup range with 'lip contour'

We’re always looking for the perfect makeup to add to our ever expanding arsenal. No matter what we are told, it’s our humble opinion you can never have enough beauty products. Thankfully Elsa Hosk agrees.

The Swedish supermodel has just dropped a new makeup range with Beaubble. Beaubble is a new platform which aims to democratise how concusmers discover beauty. The inclusive and community-driven site is a place where consumers and influencers connect, collaborate, and co-create products. “We are on a mission to bring beauty conversations by real people to the forefront. At Beaubble, we believe authenticity is our secret weapon.” the brand explains in a statement on their website.

RELATED: Get the look: Elsa Hosk's off-duty double denim suit co-ord

Elsa Hosk's Beaubble range

The supermodel took to Instagram to promote her new range saying, “Golden hour all day… Get youurs while you can… cushion blushes, peelable non-toxic nail polish trios and the lip contour wand for all your glowy, contoured, colorful summer needs.” The range consists of a Lip Contour Wand (more on that later), blush and peelable nail polish.



According to reviews on the site the products Elsa Hosk is shilling are next level, especially about the lip contour, an alternative to a lip liner it darkens the area around the lip to make the natural pout look fuller, the same way you’d contour your cheekbones, “Giving the illusion of volume by recreating the shadow of full lips.”

RELATED: The best eyebrow brushes and kits for big fluffy brows

Lip Contour makes your lips look fuller through creative placement of contour

This has had rave reviews on the Beaubble platform, “Once I figured out how to apply this contour wand, it was a game changer! I’ve never used anything like it. So much easier to use and more natural looking than a traditional liner pencil. Makes my lips look so full and plump.”

Another said “Never seen anything like this! Love how it makes my lips look and how it contours without looking overly done like some liners can do. I get so many compliments on my lips when I wear this and it works with all lip colors and glosses. Sometimes I just use the contour alone with a little bit of clear gloss too and it looks so good!! Wish I could buy a million of these because I’ve never seen a product like this anywhere else and hope they keep releasing this forever.”

Shop Elsa Hosk's lip contour here