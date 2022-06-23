Your last minute sustainable Glastonbury shopping list

Glastonbury was one of the first of its kind, and now is finally back in all of its glory. Stars like Alexa Chung and Kate Moss bask in the blight with the rest of us, and rain or shine music aficionados are ready to face the elements.

After two years of cancelled shows, the iconic British festival with its plethora of bell tents and bandanas will unfurl across thirty-one arenas. This year headliners like Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, and The Foals will attract eager guests for the latest iteration of the Somerset-based musical festival.

Kate Moss at Glastonbury in 2005

Ironically however, for an event with its roots in the environment, it has not always been so good to the surrounding nature that provides the main stage. The aftermath of the aproximately 200,000 music lovers attending is unwelcome souvenirs for the nature left behind. Local Babington House members who volunteer in the annual ‘Tidy Crew’ share infamous tales of plastic and cannabis-traced fish in the local rivers, as well as cows unfit for milking months after the final show. After Glasto-guests return to the haven of their home amenities, the only mementoes from their time at the event should be brushed elbows with a favourite artist or a new band playing on repeat.

So how can you ensure that you muddy your wellies but not the waters at the festival? Through a mindful packing checklist. From petroleum-free sequins, to biodegradable wipes, here’s your sustainable checklist to look fresh as a daisy without a single-use polluter in sight:

Biodegradable Makeup Glitter

This biodegradable glitter is made from plant cellulose, made from sustainably sourced Eucalyptus trees. It's just as sparkly as non bio-glitter, and when it's washed off and gets to meet soil, it will completely biodegrade compost and waste-water where micro-organisms are present. Then it will leave the Earth in around 90 days.

Biodegradable Mixed Glitter, £3.50, Muobu

Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes

These biodegradable wipes contain no artificial perfume or colour, and no harsh chemicals that can upset your skin. They are vegan and certified cruelty-free by PETA. Unlike regular wipes these are made from 100% plant-based fibres which biodegrade in only 42 days under industrial compost conditions, so with each pack you are saving the equivalent of 4 plastic bags.

Simple Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes, £3.50, Superdrug

The Makeup Kit

This item is part of Selfridges edit of products that are better for people and the planet. The Prep Swipe Go gift set from Milk Makeup is for busy beauties that are looking for a quick and easy morning routine, perfect for Glastonbury goes. Containing four of the brand's favourite vegan formulas like the cult-favourite Hydro Grip primer as well as an accompanying headband, this set strips your process back to the fundamentals. Think hydrated, stay-all-day base, flushed and bronzed complexion and clean, voluminous lashes - this quartet is a fast-track to simple-but-stunning make-up which doesn’t harm animals.

Milk Makeup Prep Swipe Go gift set, £22, Selfridges

The Bamboo Toothbrush

Over 5 billion plastic toothbrushes are dumped in landfills and oceans every year, and it is feared that by 2050, there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish; So replace your plastic toothbrush with this toothbrush bamboo and make a difference to your Glastonbury trip.

Gondola Bamboo Toothbrush Set, £7.99, Amazon

The Reusable Remover

Conventional cotton pads are a disaster for the environment. Cotton requires a massive amount of fertilisers, pesticides and water. Therefore, it should not be used for single-use products. Reduce your daily waste by switching to reusable makeup pads remover. Bambaw makeup remover pads will also serve you a long time. There is no need to constantly rebuy disposable cotton pads and they will save you money in the long run.

Bambaw Reusable Make Up Remover Pads, £13.50, Boots

