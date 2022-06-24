Sienna Miller dons a stunning white Dior gown for date night

A radiant Sienna Miller looked worlds away from her distressed damsel character in Anatomy of a Scandal on Thursday night. The 40 year old actress attended 'The Alchemist's Feast', the inaugural summer party & fundraiser for the National Gallery's Bicentenary campaign, NG200.

Sienna opted for a stunning white strapless gown, with an A-line shape and empire waist from Dior. The gown was actually the closing look from the brands Spring 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection. The dress' bow detailing at the back modernized the look and she wore her blonde locks loose. The look was complete with dusky rose lipstick leaving the rest of her makeup natural, showing off her famous features.

The actress attended the National Gallery event, with her boyfriend Oli Green who was occasion appropriate in dapper black tie. This isn’t the first time the couple have been spotted out and about together. Sienna and her dashing date, a 25-year-old model and actor have been photographed together at basketball game in New York, the BAFTAs after-party in London and the red carpet at Vanity Fair’s 2022 Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills.

At the moment the actress has been winning plaudits for her turn as Sophie Whitehouse in Netflix's new drama. Currently in the top 10 TV shows on Netflix, this binge-worthy series has had the Hello! Fashion team gripped to the edge of our seats as we awaited the show’s climatic series end.

Based on the thrilling 2018 novel by author Sarah Vaughan, the show follows the tumultuous, you can guess, scandal after female lead Sophie Whitehouse played by the delectable Sienna Miller, discovers her Conservative MP husband James Whitehouse played by Rupert Friend is having an affair with his political aide. After the defamatory news hits the headlines, Sophie must deal with the consequences of her husband’s seedy affair.