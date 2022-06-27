The hat Kendall Jenner can’t get enough of is on Etsy

Kendall Jenner’s latest instagram photo has caused a total frenzy. Like her half-sister Kim Kardashian, the 26-year old model could be breaking the internet with her recent snap.

Kendall Jenner had tongues wagging when she shared a photo of herself sunbathing. The reality star looked sensational of course, as can be expected from the supermodel and bonafide member of the international style set. The 5'10 model shared a gallery on Instagram, which included a series of photos showing what she’s been up to recently.

While many people’s attention were drawn to her birthday suit, at Hello! Fashion we had our eyes firmly fixated on her must-have accessory. The older sister of Kylie Jenner wore a moss-green baseball cap emblazoned with the word 'Stapleton.'

The green cap, is courtesy of country singer Chris Stapleton. Her hat is actually a piece of fan merchandise, the Green 47 Brand Dad Hat, to be exact. The khaki cap features white embroidered lettering which reads 'Stapleton' in capital letters. Now the hat is selling on Etsy where you can buy it for £33.70.

Kendall confessed that she was a huge fan of Chris Stapleton. Back in 2018 the model posted a picture from his Los Angeles concert on Instagram with the caption: 'I love you Chris Stapleton. Call me.' At the time Chris' wife Morgane clapped back with a hilarious reaction a few days later as she shared the snap on her own Instagram with the caption: 'When @kendalljenner loves your husband & wants him to call her, but you also have strong love for said KarJenner.' In April 2021 the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a short video to her Instagram Stories of herself lipsinging along to Chris Stapleton's popular cover of the country classic Tennessee Whiskey.

Stapleton Hat, 33.70, Etsy

