What you may not have noticed about the Jacquemus 'Le Papier' show

Simon Porte Jacquemus, founder of his eponymous ready-to-wear label Jacquemus, headed over to Arles in the south of France to present his AW/22 collection.

Since the brand launched back in 2009, it has enjoyed huge success with its playful pieces. Jacquemus' iconic micro bags and enormous straw floppy hats are adored among fashion circles.

'Le Papier' is the name of Jacquemus' latest line, created for both men and women. The show was an understated affair – the scenic backdrop of salt-rock mountains serving to focus on individual garment construction above all else.

Who attended the Jacquemus AW/22 show?

There were plenty of familiar faces over in Arles, showing their support for Simon Porte Jacquemus, including fellow designer Victoria Beckham who wore an all-black lace ensemble from her 2023 spring line.

Also in attendance was singer Jorja Smith and even Lila Moss who made an appearance on the runway sporting a beige deconstructed Bardot jacket with contrasting top stitching and straight-leg trousers.

What was the theme of the Jacquemus AW/22 show?

"I started working on the collection with the obsession to restart from nothing, like a white page," Simon Porte Jacquemus told Vogue. 'Le Papier' was heavily influenced by the designer's upcoming wedding to Marco Maestri, hence the unexpected pops of tulle and veil-inspired accessories.

What was the Jacquemus AW/22 collection like?

Models took to the runway in sheer dresses, collared knits, and asymmetric constructions. Also on display were bags in Jacquemus signature shapes, as well as bridal-inspired textures. One standout feature was the coveted Jacquemus x Nike Air Humara trainers which are available to shop today.

Scroll down to see highlights from the Jacquemus AW/22 'Le Papier' show:

