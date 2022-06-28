What to wear to Henley Regatta this year Make sure you’re the best dressed at the quintessentially British event

Established in 1839 the Henley Royal Regatta is a sporting event with a history steeped in tradition. The quintessentially British event is undoubtedly the best-known regatta in the world and a highlight of both the summer sporting calendar and social season.

The event attracts thousands of visitors over the week, and spectators are thrilled by over 300 races of an international standard, which can include Olympic rowers, as well as crews new to the event.

One of the outfits from the 2022 Crew x Henley capsule collection

Taking place from June 28th to Sunday 3rd July, the regatta has become as well known for the fashion as the rowing, this year they have once again teamed up with Crew Clothing Company on an exclusive capsule collection. Whether you’re a first-timer or a seasoned Member, you don’t want to fail in the style stakes. So we have pinpointed the best outfits to keep you looking your best on the river bank.

What to wear to Henley Regatta:

While there is no formal dress code, many opt to respect the heritage of the event when dressing for Henley, which means summer dresses and smart casual attire. Many well heeled spectatators opt for nautical references in their attire, which means navy, blues and whites.

Mid-length dresses are well suited to the event

What to wear in The Stewards Enclosure:

The Stewards’ Enclosure has a formal dress code. Members and their Guests are expected to dress appropriately. Gentlemen are required to wear lounge suits, or jackets or blazers with trousers, together with a tie or, if preferred, a cravat. Ladies are required to wear dresses or skirts, with a hemline below the knee, or jackets or blazers with trousers or trouser suits. No one will be admitted to the Stewards’ Enclosure wearing shorts, leggings, tracksuits or jeans. Whilst not a requirement, Members and Guests are encouraged to wear hats.

What to shop for the Regatta:

Beecham Blue and Cream Midi Dress, £299, LK Bennett

Gucci Grosgrain-trimmed glittered straw hat, £425, Net-A-Porter

Henley Boating Broderie Dress, £175.00, Crew

Loeffler Randall pleated platform sandals, £573, FarFetch

