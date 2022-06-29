Hailey Bieber looks seriously stylish in cropped workout gear

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Hailey Bieber has been leading the way when it comes to summer dressing and is showing zero signs of stopping.

MORE: Hailey Bieber goes grungy in her latest campaign for Saint Laurent

Just a couple of days ago we were obsessing over her extensive bikini collection that she packed for a trip to The Bahamas with husband Justin, and before it was her stylish press tour wardrobe that she wore to promote her eponymous skincare line Rhode that had captured our attention.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Antonia Thomas on the cover of HFM's July Issue

Another day, another amazing Hailey Bieber outfit. In a series of photos shared on Instagram with her 45.6M followers, she debuted an effortlessly casual ensemble from the realm of athleisure.

READ: Hailey Bieber's much-anticipated skincare brand Rhode finally launches today

Hailey wore a black sleeveless crop top by Thrive Société featuring central zip and collar detailing, as well as contrasting white piping. She paired it with black loose-fitting shorts by Los Angeles Apparel which have rounded side splits to complete her monochrome moment.

Hailey finished off her sporty look by accessorising with New Balance's 530 sneakers. Workout trainers have been having a bit of a moment recently – Bella Hadid recently styled a silver pair with a vintage Comme des Garçons pink gingham smock dress. Hailey looked perfect, and more than ready for a workout.

She topped off her look with chunky gold hoop earrings and her signature black oval Balenciaga sunglasses – frankly, it wouldn't be a Hailey Bieber outfit without them.

Plus as a final finishing touch, she gave her lips a hydration boost with her Rhode peptide lip treatment which promises to "protect and nourish dry skin from within". It is currently sold out but is set to be restocked on 30th June.

Hello! Fashion has picked out the pieces to help you recreate Hailey Bieber's look:

Spin crop tank, $59, Thrive Société

Nylon taffeta shorts, £29, Los Angeles Apparel

530 running shoes, £80, New Balance

Balenciaga oval sunglasses, £272, Otticanet

Peptide lip treatment, $16, Rhode

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.