Rosie Huntington-Whiteley just rocked a pair of cargo trousers

If there's any celebrity wardrobe that we'd love to nosey around, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's is at the very top of our list. The 35-year-old model has impressed us time and time again with her neutral colour palette – in fact, she is the undisputed queen of the minimalist capsule wardrobe.

In a post shared on Instagram with her 15.7M followers, Rosie provided us with a glimpse of her seriously covetable holiday looks – a "selfie series" as she aptly wrote in the caption. The model kept it casual, posing in front of a mirror with a suitcase in the background, and opted for a classic white tee and a cream knitted jumper which she wore over her shoulders – very preppy.

For her lower half, Rosie went for a pair of light brown cargo trousers, channelling a definite Y2K vibe. The humble cargo pant, a wardrobe staple for boy band members back in the late 1990s and early 2000s, has seen a bit of a resurgence recently, as evidenced by the likes of fellow model Hailey Bieber who donned a low-waisted baggy pair from Balenciaga that she had stolen from her husband Justin.

For Rosie, however, it seems her husband Jason Statham's wardrobe was in the clear as far as cargo trousers are concerned. Rosie's mid-waisted pair seemed to fit her perfectly, featuring a slightly loose silhouette on the legs and drawstring detailing to cinch them in just above her ankles.

The model accessorised with a large dark brown handbag, courtesy of The Row, 70s-style aviator sunglasses and some incredible square-toe mules by Gia Borghini.

Rosie's footwear have been all the rage recently – in fact, just yesterday we were lusting after a green round-toe pair worn by Emily Ratajkowski at the Marc Jacobs Fall show. Rosie's own mules are part of a special collection that she worked on with Gia Borghini and we love that they add a bit of glamour to an otherwise understated outfit.

Hello! Fashion has picked out the best pieces to help you recreate Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's look:

