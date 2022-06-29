Lymphatic drainage: everything you need to know We bust some of the myths around this highly-effective massage

We are always looking for those treatments that help us feel our very best here at Hello! Fashion. As celebs have been going crazy for the slimming lymphatic drainage trousers we decided to take a closer look at the technique.

Lymphatic drainage is one of such beauty secrets that has never been as accessible as it is now. With new clinics and salons popping up around the country offering the A-list favourite massage, we spoke to Ania Hoppner, the founder of wellness concept space Re Place in Nottinghill to find out more about lymphatic drainage and how it can help you.

RELATED: Frankie Bridge, Louise Redknapp & more love these slimming trousers

Wellness concept space Re Place offers lymphatic drainage

What is lymphatic drainage?

The lymphatic system is our body’s “sewer system”, it removes toxins, waste and excess fluids and is an essential part of our immune system. It’s made out of millions of little vessels just like the blood circulatory system, but it has no pump (heart) and can easily become stagnant and sluggish if not kept moving. A sluggish lymphatic system can result in lowered immune system, low energy, fluid retention, cellulite and fatty deposits. Lymphatic drainage is a massage which stimulates the lymphatic system and encourages it to work harder.

What are the expected results of lymphatic drainage?

Lymphatic drainage stimulates blood flow and tissue regeneration. It encourages the lymphatic system to work harder, promoting faster removal of toxins and excessive fluids, which leads to removal of swelling and water retention. Improved immunity (due to elimination of toxins.) Benefits also include energy boost, better sleep, metabolic function, skin tightening, cellulite reduction, facilitate weightless.

Is there any downtime with lymphatic drainage?

No downtime, but some people can feel a little bit tender after the first use. We don’t recommend a heavy night out after your treatment as it may result in dehydration.

How long/many sessions does it take to achieve results?

You will normally feel some of the benefits immediately after just one Body Roller session. This includes reduced liquid retention, energy boost and sleep quality. For long term benefits we recommend 2-3 sessions per week initially, and after 1-2 months 1 session per week for upkeep. This can vary from person to person depending on lifestyle.