Hailey Bieber just wore an iconic pink dress and platform shoes combo

Hailey Bieber took a break from her hectic schedule to pose for a bathroom selfie in a dress that we just can’t get over.

The half-Brazilian supermodel and wife of Justin Bieber paired a pink dress with white platform boots for an instantly iconic look. Hailey has been in the middle of promoting her new beauty range Rhode. For the first week of her promo tour for the brand she rocked not one but FIVE stunning outfits in one day.

Hailey rocked a Versace dress

Rhode has recently been hit with legal action over its name but Hailey appeared to be in good spirits as she showed off her latest look. The dress is from Versace’s Autumn/winter 2022 collection, and the boots are from up-and-coming brand Naked Wolfe and are relatively affordable at 350 USD. The look was paired with three Tiffany & Co necklaces.

Hailey was styled by Karla Welch, who she also entrusted to style her for her Rhode skincare campaign. The range has a clear focus on glowing hydrated skin which the 26-year-old style icon has become known for. Available to buy now, are the Peptide Glazing Fluid, a lightweight gel serum, the Barrier Restore Cream, a creamy moisturiser and the Peptide Lip Treatment, which comes in three different flavours - salted caramel, watermelon and unscented.

Earlier this year, Hailey told Allure that she sought advice from various major industry figures, including hair stylist Jen Atkin, TikTok skincare guru Hyram Yarbro and aesthetician Charlotte Palermino – all of whom have founded their own beauty brands. Plus Hailey, a skincare obsessive, had been doing her research. "I was ordering crazy amounts of skin care, trying everything that was expensive to inexpensive to mid-range," Hailey revealed. We can’t wait to see what other makeup drops from the range.