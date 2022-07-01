Iris Law makes a case for crochet at the Serpentine Summer Party From Talulah Riley to Anna Wintour see who was at the high-fashion event

A galaxy of stars were in attendance at last night’s Serpentine Summer Party. The event itself is one of the most sought after soirees of the summer social season, and it’s no surprise why. Although this year the event was more subdued and smaller than previous years - in a nod to the world climate and post-pandemic sensibilities - the guest list still read like a roll call of fashion’s elite.

Of course when it comes to the event London’s elite tend to bring their A-game. Which is why we were delighted to see Iris Law’s modern take on party dressing in her cropped crochet top which she paired with an aqua pleated skirt and eye-catching white boots. The 21 year old model, and daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost is becoming renowned for her signature edgy style.

Iris sported an edgy yet ethereal look for the Serpentine Summer Party 2022

At Cannes this year she boasted shaved eye-brows that only the brave hearted could pull off. The face of YSL beauty opted for an edgy black corset top and matching ankle-length skirt, with clear gothic detailing in the colour and lace-up detailing at the front and back of the top. She teamed the two-piece ensemble, which was Dior's autumn/winter 2022 collection with patent black peep-toe platform Jimmy Choo heels. It was a look that was equal parts punk and glamour.

Elsewhere at the Serpentine we saw glamorous appearances from the likes of the Fashion glitterati. Vogue’s Anna Wintour wore her signature unfailingly chic mid length dress (Chanel of course) and choker necklace, paired with a statement boucle tweed jacket.

Vogue's Anna Wintour looked elegant in Chanel

Meanwhile Talulah Riley made an appearance with her new beau Thomas Brodie-Sangster who she met while working on Sex Pistols biopic Pistol. Riley looked every inch the star in a floral mini and statement platform heels.

Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster attended together

What is the Serpentine Summer Party?

This exclusive event is set in the grounds of the Serpentine Art Gallery in Kensington Gardens amongst some of the most incredible art installations. A varied guestlist consisting of actors, artists, musicians and occassionally royalty gather to celebrate the Serpentine Pavilion, which is designed by a different artist each year. In 2019 it was the work of Junya Ishigami. The event also raises funds for education, exhibitions and architecture.