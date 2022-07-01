Nicola Coughlan just showed us all how to wear a white shirt dress to Wimbledon Red lipstick and white dress? Game. Set. Match made in heaven.

Wimbledon’s centre court normally attracts the world's most esteemed fashion glitterati to watch, as well-heeled tennis fans eagerly anticipate the ongoings of the quintessentially British event.

It’s no surprise then that as many of us at the Hello! Fashion office, are as tuned into what the style set are wearing to watch the game, as what is going on during the match.

Nicola nailed it in a Simone Rocha white shirt-dress

Yesterday was no exception, as Irish actress Nicola Coughlan showed up in a dress which was totally on-point for the day’s antics. The 35-year-old Bridgerton star showed up in a stunning deconstructed white-shirt dress which she paired with show-stopping red lipstick for a modern yet totally timeless Wimbledon look.

The Simone Rocha dress features a dagger collar, and tie-wrap around shirt sleeves fashioned into a belt. The look was crafted by A-list stylist Aimée Croysdill, who paired the look with black leather sandals and a simple pair of gold hoops. For beauty she sported red lipstick and complementary eye-shadow which was the work of makeup artist Neil Young. Her blonde bob was cuffed by Patrick Wilson for the occasion.

Stunning oversized sunglasses completed the look

To watch the action on the court she donned old Hollywood-esque black sunglasses. The blonde-bombshell, who attended as a guest of Pimms, took to Instagram to thank her hosts saying, “A gorgeous day with a gorgeous gang thank you so much @pimmsgb for the loveliest time at Wimbledon.”

The fourth day of the tennis championships at the All England Club saw British wild card Alastair Gray bow out with a straight-sets defeat to American Taylor Fritz. The Twickenham born pro, who beat world number 95 Tseng Chun-hsin in the first round, faced a huge step up in class against 11th ranked Fritz. Although he looked tip for a win in the second set, but ultimately slipped to a 6-3 7-6 (3) 6-3 defeat.