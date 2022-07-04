Alexa Chung and Michelle Dockery nailed the Wimbledon dress code

Wimbledon has become as renown for the fashion off the court as what happens on centre court. And yesterday proved that waistcoats are the current fashion must have. Style icon Alexa Chung clearly got the memo in her all-white Ralph Lauren Collection ensemble.

For the occasion Alexa Chung opted to wear the aforementioned staple piece of the season, a waistcoat while attending with new boyfriend Tom Sturrige. Waistcoats have become a style must-have for every influencer worth their Instagram account. Waistcoats have been championed by a host of designers this season including Gucci, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. Alexa’s sleeveless ‘Ethel Vest’ waistcoat reimagines a classic menswear silhouette with a longer, slightly leaner bodice, and is crafted in the United States from linen canvas.

RELATED: We are obsessed with Sienna Miller's Wimbledon date outfit

Alexa Chung wore a chic white waistcoat from Ralph Lauren

She paired her waistcoat with Myles White Linen Canvas Blazer which draws inspiration from another archival Collection piece. The blazer is rendered from linen canvas for a remarkable drape. Crafted in the United States, this jacket is cut for a long, lean silhouette fashioned with besom pockets and shawl lapels. The 38-year old tastemaker paired the blazer with the Tracy White Pleated Linen Short inspired by a bestselling silhouette from the Pre-Autumn 2017 Collection. Crafted in Italy and detailed with a single pleat down each leg, these shorts are embellished with a "Ralph Lauren"-engraved mother-of-pearl button on the waistband.

And she wasn’t the only one who ‘borrowed from the boys’ for her Wimbledon look. Actress Michelle Dockery went for a similar look, and was seen at the world’s most prestigious tennis tournament alongside her fiancé Jasper Waller-Bridge looking every inch the fashionista in Giuliva Heritage. The Downton Abbey star paired the label’s 'Andrea' ivory vest with their 'Jasmine' pants and completed the look with Aspinal of Londons 'Mayfair' bag.

RELATED: Ralph Lauren’s Wimbledon uniforms are given an eco-friendly makeover

Michelle Dockery accessorised with a tonal wicker Aspinal bag

The waistcoat is seen by the style set as the ideal summer staple... and it’s not hard to see why. It can be easily dressed up or dressed down, paired over a flouncy dress to add instant edge or paired with dreams for a laid back look, making this a worthwhile fashion investment.