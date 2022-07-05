Keira Knightley stuns in the perfect LBD at Chanel's Haute Couture show The actress has worked with the maison since she was 21

Paris Haute Couture Week is well underway, and the surprises just keep on coming. The visual celebration of bespoke, unique pieces is always a glamorous affair – and the Chanel show this afternoon was, naturally, no exception.

The runway was without disappointment, featuring casual tweeds, whimsical hair bows and boxy bright pieces – with an undertone rooted in nostalgia, nodding to the 1930s.

As expected, the collection was calculated and exquisitely detailed, right down to metallic buttons and retro pocket styles. And there was one particular long-time friend of the legendary fashion house who looked thrilled to witness Chanel's latest creations from her front row seat.

Actress Keira Knightley looked stunning in an almost-entirely-black ensemble, accompanied by her musician husband James Righton.

The Pride & Prejudice star, who has been an ambassador for Chanel since the age of 21, opted for a black lace halter neck dress with a central velvet bow detail and intricate lace panelling.

Her love for Chanel knows no bounds, in fact, the actress revealed to Harper's Bazaar back in 2019 that she wore the label to boost her mood during lockdown. "I put on red lipstick every day, and every bit of Chanel that I have in my cupboard," she said. "And my daughter Edie had Chanel ribbons plaited into her hair and fairy wings."

The 37-year-old actress looked the picture of Parisian sophistication, styling her classic black midi dress with beige block heel Mary Janes with black toes – one of Chanel's best known footwear styles.

Keira naturally finished off her retro-inspired look with black accessories, also courtesy of Chanel. She paired her dress with a black quilted clutch and romantic cat-eye sunglasses with embellished detailing on the sides.

Proving that black needn't be boring, Keira looked gorgeous alongside her husband James Righton. The 38-year-old musician also turned to classic shapes for his Paris style moment, opting for a simple single-breasted suit jacket with broad lapels, black trousers and a white shirt.

