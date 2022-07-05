Create the look: how to style a pleated skirt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Wimbledon is now well underway, which means one thing – and one thing only. It's all about the pleated skirt at the moment, and while our tennis skills may never match up to those of the Williamses or Emma Raducanu, we can at least attempt to rival them in the wardrobe department.

Pleated skirts are a classic – and with such a brilliant variety of styles out there, comes endless possibilities. Miu Miu's now-iconic micro mini – as seen on a whole host of famous faces including Nicole Kidman and Sydney Sweeney – isn't for the fainthearted.

Whether you prefer yours in a slightly longer length, perhaps in a floaty crêpe, or in more weighty plaid à la Olivia Rodrigo, there's a pleated skirt out there for everyone.

WATCH: Antonia Thomas on the cover of HFM's July Issue

Hello! Fashion has picked out some of our favourite pleated skirt looks to provide you with some style inspiration this summer:

Pair a pleated skirt with... matching tones

Opting for a monochromatic ensemble is a great way to style a pleated skirt if you have a strong affinity for minimalism. This cream belted pintuck skirt looks perfect alongside a sweater in the same shade and a scarf knotted at the neck.

Bouclé skirt, £950, Valentino

Pair a pleated skirt with... a bucket hat and boots

This look is a brilliant example of how to style a pleated skirt when you're going for a more casual vibe – team yours with a Y2K-reminiscent bucket hat and a clean, white round-neck top to capture that off-duty chic.

Beige pleated mini skirt, £346.50, Patou

Pair a pleated skirt with... neutral accessories

Here in the UK, going out without some form of outerwear is a bold move – even in July. For those days when you need layers (even if you do end up shedding them), styling your pleated skirt with other neutral accessories such as a beige trench and tan knee-high boots is an excellent way of making the most of your capsule wardrobe.

Thom Browne grey pleated skirt, £980, Farfetch

Pair a pleated skirt with... an oversized bomber

Everything about this outfit, we simply adore. A micro-length pleated skirt is, by default, such a playful piece – but pairing it with bright orange stilettos and an oversized leather-look bomber really takes it to the next level. The very low-waist might not be everyone's cup of tea, but that effortlessly cool, slightly lived-in look? That's one style moment that we can all get behind.

Prada pleated skirt, £980, Selfridges

