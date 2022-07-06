8 stylish pairs of hoop earrings that you definitely need in your life

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

You don't need me to tell you that hoop earrings are a total classic – that's pretty much a given. When it comes to jewellery, some are of the opinion that less is more. "Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off," is a quote most famously attributed to legendary designer Coco Chanel. However, in the event of feeling that something is missing from your outfit, sometimes the only solution is to add something timeless.

MORE: Kendall Jenner wears the most unconventional poolside fashion combo and majorly pulls it off

Hoop earrings originated around 5,000 years ago back in Nubia – which we now call Sudan. The jewellery style has really stood the test of time, still possessing an important space in the accessory world today.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Antonia Thomas on the cover of HFM's July Issue

Just about every single celebrity – Rihanna, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber to name a few – has been pictured wearing the jewellery classic. The beauty of a pair of hoops lies in its versatility – they can be part of your everyday office uniform, or perhaps form the finishing touch to an elaborate outfit reserved for a glamorous event.

RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski rocks new trouser trend at Balenciaga Couture Show

Plus, with so many different styles out there, finding a design that suits your complexion needn't be a challenge. Gold is perhaps the obvious choice – as a general rule, pieces with yellow undertones tend to suit those with warmer skin tones, whereas white gold and silver looks exquisite on those on the cooler end of the spectrum.

Whether you prefer mini huggies, classic creoles or hoops large enough to skim your shoulders, there's a pair out there for everyone.

Hello! Fashion picks the 7 stylish pairs of hoops that you definitely need in your life:

Loren Stewart 14-karat earrings, £425, Net-A-Porter

Anita Ko large Meryl earrings, £4,535, Net-A-Porter

Alighieri The Orbit Of The Writer earrings, £250, Net-A-Porter

Jennifer Fisher Baby Lily earrings, £280, Net-A-Porter

Laura Lombardi Spira earrings, £110, Net-A-Porter

Isabel Marant enamel earrings, £170, Net-A-Porter

Completedworks hoop earrings, £205, Net-A-Porter

Oli mini hoops, £70, Daphine

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.