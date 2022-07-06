5 jackets to wear with summer dresses – shop our favourite styles right now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Life in the UK, unfortunately, means that going out without a jacket is a bold move – even in July. But fear not, for this season there are plenty of designers that are prioritising your comfort during these cooler summer evenings.

Pairing a jacket with a summer dress can be a challenge – first of all, it is crucial to make a point of elevating your outfit with outerwear, rather than letting it be an afterthought.

If you're looking to invest, there's no time like the present. If you're after something super versatile, Saint Laurent's vintage blue denim is a solid choice, whereas if a trend piece is on the agenda, retro quilting by Kitri or Warehouse is the way to go.

Hello! Fashion has picked out five of the most stylish jackets to pair with summer dresses:

The leather jacket and the black halter midi

A leather jacket is a timeless piece that is almost definitely already part of your capsule wardrobe. Forget the classic lapel biker style, this season we're loving this sleek silhouette by Gucci. The piece would work beautifully layered over a figure-skimming halter neck midi - like this monochrome design by Reformation.

Double nappa biker jacket, £2,700, Gucci

Damaris dress, £285, Reformation

The denim jacket and the geometric fluted dress

On the subject of a classic, a denim jacket really does epitomise summer dressing. Saint Laurent get it very right with this rich vintage blue design, and paired with this tiered geometric dress by Cefinn, would provide the perfect summer garden party outfit. Cheers!

Classic denim jacket in vintage blue denim, £755, Saint Laurent

Cefinn Cordelia geometric-print cotton-voile dress, £290, Matches Fashion

The bomber jacket and the bias slip dress

Bias cut slip dresses are infinitely flattering, and we love how they look layered under an oversized bomber. This vegan leather jacket by Nanushka may not be the first thing that springs to mind when you think 'summer' (after all, it looks pretty toasty), but we reckon that when the evening gets cool, it'll be exactly what you need.

Nanushka bomber jacket, £522, The Outnet

Silk bias slip dress, £365, Asceno

The bright blazer and the colourful maxi

Dopamine dressing and summer fashion go hand in hand, and this bold blazer by Versace will certainly simultaneously turn heads, and make you feel super cheerful. For a slightly more 'done' look, pair it with a colourful maxi by M Missoma and beige espadrilles for a chic summer evening moment.

Barocco goddess blazer, £2,150, Versace

M Missoni Gathered printed cotton halter neck maxi dress, £380, The Outnet

The retro quilted jacket and the denim midi

Quilted jackets have been literally everywhere recently - hence we have fallen hard for this patchwork-style collared jacket by Kitri. The green and blue shades would work beautifully alongside denim, and our pick would be a 60s-style keyhole mini dress by Rixo.

Piper floral quilted jacket, £175, Kitri

Lolita denim mini dress, £225, Rixo

