Gemma Chan’s Wimbledon outfit: The adorable tennis accessory you may have missed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Wimbledon has become as famous for the style off the court as for the efforts of the tennis players on centre court. And yesterday another swoon worthy fashion-fest thanks to style icon Gemma Chan.

The actress was spotted at the world’s most prestigious tennis tournament alongside her boyfriend Dominic Cooper looking every inch the style icon in Louis Vuitton. The 39 year old Crazy Rich Asians star wore a bag from the French fashion house which featured a clever detail, an (adorable) coin purse which was reminiscent to satorial onlookers of a tennis ball.

RELATED: Ralph Lauren’s Wimbledon uniforms are given an eco-friendly makeover

Gemma Chan wore Louis Vuitton to attend Day 10 of Wimbledon

Inspired by a 1997 design, the Ellipse BB bag she carried has petite proportions and a unique curved form with white leather piping on top of the maison’s legendary monogrammed pattern. It boasts leather handles and a removable, adjustable strap. It also features a round zippy coin purse, in bright yellow - the same hue as a tennis ball.

Gemma Chan clearly got the Wimbledon style memo in a green check midi dress with short sleeves, and sensible white pumps, looking every inch the well-heeled centre court attendee with her retro cat-eye sunglasses. The garment, which was also from Louis Vuitton, featured a high neck black collar and sporty henley zip.

RELATED: 9 of the best Broderie Anglaise dresses to add to your summer wardrobe

Gemma attended with boyfriend Dominic Cooper

On its website Louis Vuitton confirmed that the dress is a tribute to the quintessentially British event saying, “It is printed all over in the LV Match clothing capsule vibrant grassy green damier motif that nods to the manicured lawns of Wimbledon. Contrast inserts and striped ribbing accentuate the activewear feel, complete with a rubber Louis Vuitton Vuittamins signature patch.”

The actress attended Wimbledon alongside her boyfriend Dominic Cooper who she has been linked to since 2018, after the couple made their first public appearance at an afterparty for the British Fashion Awards.

RELATED: We are obsessed with Sienna Miller's Wimbledon date outfit

Currently the exact bag Gemma is carrying not currently available online but you can sign up for updates here and get a similar coin purse from Kate Spade in the meantime.

Courtside 3d Coin Purse, £85, Kate Spade

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.