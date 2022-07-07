Backstage at Balenciaga: Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa and Nicole Kidman reveal exactly what happened behind the scenes Fashion's hottest trinity nailed it in Paris yesterday

Unfortunately for fashion fans, it is the last day of Paris Haute Couture week. But fear not – designs by Fendi, Juana Martín and Adeline André are still set to adorn the runway later today, and honestly, we're still reeling from the excitement of yesterday's Balenciaga show.

Neither one, nor two, but three celebrities graced the catwalk to support Demna Gvasalia, the current creative director of the luxury house. Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman and Dua Lipa all walked in Balenciaga's haute couture show alongside supermodels Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell.

The audience wasn't short on famous faces either – the guest list included the likes of legendary momager Kris Jenner, Euphoria's Alexa Demie, and Tracee Ellis Ross, as well as Kim's 9-year-old daughter North West.

As one of Balenciaga's muses, Kim's presence at the show was almost expected. Demna dressed the 41-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star in a black shiny corset featuring a sweetheart neckline and sleeves that doubled as gloves. Attached to the hip of the bodice was an asymmetric skirt train which flowed behind her as she showcased the dramatic look to onlookers.

Kim has spoken openly on her family's reality show about the fact that she is learning to become more confident in her own fashion choices. As Demna continues to prove himself as one of Kim's strongest allies in the fashion industry, we can't wait to see what's next for their partnership.

Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman and Kim Kardashian backstage at Balenciaga's haute couture show

A perhaps more unforeseen appearance was that of Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman. The Big Little Lies star wore a one-shoulder crinkled silver gown, which was paired with black full-length gloves, sheer tights and pointed patent heels.

Sporting the same angular footwear, was global star Dua Lipa. Clearly asymmetric shapes were high up on the agenda at Balenciaga – the Levitating singer was dressed in a ruched yellow one-shoulder mini dress with a train attached at her waist. Her look was finished off with full-length gloves and her hair slicked back, away from her face.

Scroll down below to see more photos from behind the scenes at the Balenciaga Paris Haute Couture show:

Last minute alterations for Dua Lipa

The pointed patent heels worn by Dua on the runway

Dua in her yellow gown ahead of the show's opening

Kim wore a black shiny corset with a wrap skirt

Kim prepares to take to the runway

Kim poses alongside her cousin Cici Bussey, mother Kris Jenner and daughter North West

Nicole Kidman rests after a busy day at the Balenciaga show, followed by an exlusive dinner

