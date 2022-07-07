Lady Amelia Windsor shares sneak peek of unseen tattoo in Miu Miu gown

Lady Amelia Windsor is never short of beautiful outfits. The 26-year-old cousin of Prince Harry frequently takes to social media to share her new looks with friends and followers – so it comes as no surprise that she has established herself as a style sweetheart.

Lady Amelia's latest look to captivate consisted of a billowing yet delicate blush pink Miu Miu gown, featuring a cinched waist, a floor-length train, draped layered of rose-tinted material, a sleeveless silhouette and an open back.

The royal completed her stunning ensemble with a pair of gold platform high heels with crossover strap detailing. She sashayed amidst a lavish Parisian setting in the showstopping shoes – which infused her aesthetic with some Hollywood glamour.

She wore her sandy blonde tresses tied up in an intricately crafted bun and opted for a deep beauty glow. A radiant complexion, a dark pink lip, a dusting of rosy blush and a flutter of mascara accentuated her natural beauty.

Lady Amelia wore a pink Miu Miu gown

Lady Amelia elevated her princess-style outfit with a chunky chain necklace boasting a back coin pendant, which nodded to her small tiger tattoo on her left shoulder blade.

Inked in more places than one, the stylish royal previously showed off her rib-cage tattoo while attending the Serpentine Summer Party.

The royal showed off her tiger back tattoo

The Edinburgh University graduate shared her ethereal number on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Night at Le Louvre @davidyurman."

Lady Amelia's friends and followers couldn’t help but coo over her designer dress. "You are soooo beaut!!" one commented, while another said: "A vision!" The third added: "Absolutely sublime," and a fourth penned: "Elegance personified."

Lady Amelia posed in the Parisian setting

The blonde beauty's summer style archive is never-ending – and we are certainly not complaining. Lady Amelia recently attended the star-studded Royal Academy of Arts summer preview party at Royal Academy of Arts in London in one of our favourite looks to date.

The socialite sported an archival ankle-length dress from Vivienne Westwood featuring the brand's signature corset-like bodice, an off-the-shoulder cut, ruched layers of fabric, a striking floral print and a tropical colour palette of lime green, salmon pink, cream and sunflower yellow.

