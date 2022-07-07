How to style a waistcoat: 4 ways to wear the tailored top trend

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The waistcoat – once a piece firmly reserved for the wardrobes of grandads and page boys, but now all that is changing and we have Wimbledon to thank for it. SW19 dressing rarely disappoints, and this week we've been wowed by model Alexa Chung and actress Michelle Dockery who both gave us a lesson in tennis-spectator attire.

Alexa wore a crisp white version of this season's staple, Ralph Lauren's 'Ethel' design, whereas Michelle opted for Giuliva Heritage's 'Andrea' waistcoat in an ivory shade – and we are totally here for it.

Interestingly, the tailored style is a British concept. The piece first emerged during the reign of King Charles II, and in 1666 it was immortalised as an official part of a fashionable gentleman's dress.

Hello! Fashion picks out our favourite four ways to style a waistcoat this season:

Style a waistcoat… like Michelle Dockery

A clean beautiful silhouette will never go out of style, and Michelle Dockery's Wimbledon outfit earlier this week is the perfect pictorial evidence. Wearing a classic ivory waistcoat alongside matching wide-leg trousers with crisp central pleats, the 40-year-old actress styled her neutral pieces up a notch with quality accessories. Favouring Aspinal of London's Midi Mayfair bag, oversized sunglasses and layered gold chains, Michelle proved that she is one to watch on the waistcoat front.

Luna premium suit waistcoat, £158, Reiss

Style a waistcoat… with wide-leg trousers

If you're going for a more casual vibe, fresh white trainers and a matching oval-shaped shoulder bag is the way to go. We love how the sunglasses tie all the tones in together, and how the relaxed fit of the trousers balances the cropped length of the waistcoat.

Grey cropped wool waistcoat, £69, COS

Style a waistcoat… like Alexa Chung

Alexa stepped out at Centre Court head-to-toe in Ralph Lauren. The 38-year-old layered her white waistcoat under a matching linen blazer, finishing off her crisp ensemble with tailored shorts featuring pleat detailing and low black block heels.

Chalk wool waistcoat, £965, Saint Laurent

Style a waistcoat… with a colourful accessory

Without fail, monochromatic looks always seem to hit the nail on the head. We love the pairing of a lightweight black waistcoat and an airy white suit, complete with a French tuck to focus the eye on the Chanel chain bumbag. A pop of colour in the scarf is a lovely playful touch - this is definitely an outfit we'll be recreating this summer.

Jacquemus gathered twill waistcoat, £325, MatchesFashion

