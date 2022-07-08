Nicola Peltz Beckham is a Y2K dream in slinky top and matching trousers Brooklyn Peltz Beckham's wife looked timeless

Nicola Peltz Beckham is currently soaking up the sun on a luxury yacht with her siblings and husband Brooklyn – and surprised fans with her beachside style. The 27-year-old relaxed on deck wearing an all-black outfit, taking to social media to share the unexpected look with fans.

Nicola sported a long sleeve black top with a slightly cropped silhouette and a classic square neckline, which she teamed with a pair of sleek, low-waisted cargo pants. She wore her platinum blonde tresses scraped back into a bun and accessorised with some oversized sunglasses.

The actress opted for a natural beauty blend consisting of a smooth complexion, a flutter of mascara and a pale pink lip.

The star shared the enchanting image via her Instagram Stores, alongside the playful caption: "And I wonder why I never get a tan on vacation," with a laughing emoji.

Nicola looked sleek in all-black

In an image previously shared by her older brother Will Peltz, she was pictured in a romantic white beach dress boasting a sleeveless shape and V-neck. A delicate bandana kept her blonde locks in place, while infusing her ethereal outfit with some angelic boho charm.

The actress enjoyed a yacht outing with her husband Brooklyn

Brooklyn reclined beside his wife, looking effortless in a white graphic shirt and a backward crimson baseball cap.

The newlywed couple have been lapping up the St Tropez sunshine during the honeymoon - meaning Nicola has been rolling out the radiant looks as of late. She recently donned a black corset-style top and elegant white midi skirt, crafting a sophisticated satin set.

Nicola stunned in a monochrome satin set during her honeymoon

The actress slipped on a pair of platform white mules to complete her outfit, accessorising with a white quilted bag adorned with gold hardware.

In addition to her Vivienne Westwood-inspired corset concoction, the heiress previously dazzled in a silk pink dress featuring a romantic halterneck fit, a plunging split effect, a pink floral print and an eye-catching feminine hue. From lowkey monochrome to Valentino neons, there's no doubt that Nicola can rock it all.

